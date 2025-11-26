The 2025 Holiday Window Decorating Contest is underway!

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the 2025 Holiday Window Decorating Contest is now underway and will run through Lights on the River, set for Friday, Dec. 5 this year in the Historic Downtown District of Owego.

Look for the QR codes on the storefront windows and vote for your favorite display. Patrons and visitors can vote for their choice of the best-decorated ground floor “storefront” windows online as well as on the Historic Owego Marketplace website, located at www.owego.org.

Pictures of the decorated windows and a map of locations will be posted there as well.