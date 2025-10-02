Readers’ Column for the week of September 28, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

Ozempic? For dogs and cats to lose weight? Really?

~

This levy for the library added on top of our school tax bill hurts retirees and seniors. My share this year is OVER $65! Seniors and retirees should be exempt from this (school taxes too). We’ve paid our fair share for over 45 years. Do school kids even use the library? They removed the library at the high school. Students I’ve spoken to all say the same thing: If they want to research something, they Google it on the Internet. So why does the school board think it’s such a great idea to take this money from the taxpayers?

~

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because my neighbor, who owns them, is ignorant.

~

It might be helpful for those interested in dissolving the village to share their ideas with village residents. Have a public meeting to explain the advantages (lower taxes) while keeping the same level of services. Describe the role of the NYS government. Let residents know that the idea of dissolution (or not) has to be voted on twice. Have a person from Van Etten talk about how they dissolved their village (and the Earth didn’t stop turning).

~

I was down at Hickories Park the other afternoon, minding my own business, when I saw a couple of teenagers feeding blue Takis to the ducks. They need plain bread like they’ve eaten for decades. Tell your kids to feed them nutritious food. Also, one was wearing a Nirvana shirt. I bet they can’t name three songs that they wrote.

~

How long do we need to wait for the Village of Newark Valley to take public safety seriously? At the September meeting, only 3/4s of the hydrants were looked at. When asked why, the reply was, “Very busy.” Same when asked about dead trees at Trout Ponds. Shouldn’t public safety be first and foremost?

~

I hear that the village of Newark Valley is in the water-selling business. I hope they use the money they are getting to help pay down Debt Surcharge or maybe give water users a break on our water bills!

~

I appreciate that the Owego Pennysaver allows us this forum to share ideas, thoughts, and opinions. But I do wish folks would do their research prior to calling in; the correct information can usually be found by making a phone call to the appropriate office, department, or agency. By spreading this information, you have now shared your nonsense with an entire community, and that can be dangerous.

National Political Viewpoints

The letter to the editor in the Sept. 14 issue was a disgrace. I’ve heard a lot of the things covered before on legacy news. I SERIOUSLY DON’T believe that anything in that letter was true, even though the author mentioned snopes.com a couple of times. Snopes used to be reliable but is a lousy source of information now. It was obvious that none of the statements made were researched, just taken from extremely biased, dishonest sources that have been conscripted by Democrats.

~

The letter to the editor in the Sept. 21 issue of The Owego Pennysaver was excellent. I’d like to express my gratitude to the author for his honest, correct, and respectful letter.

~

Today I read that Democrats are saying that Republicans don’t work with them on the budget to keep the government open. I GUESS THAT MIGHT BE BECAUSE WEEKS AGO Schumer said he would shut down the government if he doesn’t get some specific concessions. What Chuck wants would cost trillions, which will be passed on to you know who; he wants the restoration of Medicaid coverage to people who do not and never did meet the qualifications for it. He also wants things removed that the Democrats approved during the Biden Administration.

~

Mice die in traps because they don’t know why the cheese is free; it’s the same with socialism. — Studebaker Hawk

~

Just one more thing: If the Jan. 6 defendants were criminals; then why did Biden pardon the investigative committee? — Mama Gump

~

I hope Democrats are proud of their leaders who refused to vote yes on a bill that would protect everyone from political violence. I can only guess that they did this because Charlie Kirk’s name appeared on the bill. Since his assassination, I have heard a lot of hatred toward Charlie and his mission to have open, honest debate and to bring the Bible to everyone. Most of the hatred I’ve seen is based on people who took things he said out of context or who may have listened to one of his events but started the clip after the conversation began or stopped before Charlie finished what he was saying.

~

It’s official. Trump’s a hater.

~

If you don’t care for The Jimmy Fallon Show, pick up your remote.

~

If Hochul and Schumer (the BSB – Blue State Bandits) don’t stop raising property/ sales taxes, gasoline, grocery prices, etc., they will be HARD-PRESSED to pay their own salaries: those who are required to pay these high amounts will have defected to GREENER (red) pastures!

~

In a court, immigration built this nation, but it was done legally.