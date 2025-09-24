Reminder: Porchfest taking place October 5 in Historic Downtown Owego

By Wendy Post —

On Oct. 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Owego’s Porchfest will return to downtown Owego for a day filled with music, food, and fun! There are currently 40 bands signed up to perform, and there is still time to register.

Visit www.owego.org/owego-porchfest to sign up and learn more.

Some of the bands slated to perform during the event, which will be centered in the Historic Owego Marketplace District and include surrounding neighborhood porches, are Sunday Brass, Alchemy, Ms. Honey and the Hive, Psychedelic Squash, On Tap, Boatyard Band, PJ Muldowney, Uke Nukem, and more!

This year, there will be a large group of ukulele players from the Tioga Ukulele Group and the Athens Ukuladies performing at the VFW on Main Street from 2-3 p.m. The group is always welcoming newcomers to the group, and you can contact Dorothy Decker at tiogaukulelegroup@yahoo.com about this.

The event is hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. You can learn more about marketplace events, activities, and more at www.owego.org.