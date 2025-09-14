What’s Happening for the week of September 14, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons. Join them Mondays from 10-11 a.m. for a gentle movement exercise class. Family storytime for pre-K children and their caregivers is every Friday from 10-10:30 a.m.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., will be on break beginning on Sept. 3, and will resume on Oct. 15. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

SEPTEMBER 16

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 17

Last Licks Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Contemporary Book Club: James by Percival Everett, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

Free Build, stop in from 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs. For all ages.

SEPTEMBER 18

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – The Long Call by Ann Cleves, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Work Session, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Ladies Night Out with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Join the Spalding Memorial Library staff to browse the raffle items available before the movie begins. Tickets can be purchased at the library and the theater for $18. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

SEPTEMBER 19

Stories, songs, and a craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about apples. They will have playtime following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE

Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults! 1-2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 21

Sterling Silver Jewelry Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 22

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Jane Austen Movie Club – Emma, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 23

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or (607) 659-5694.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 24

Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Apalachin Lions walk-up mobile food pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

TOI’s Community Wellness Expo, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. Free admission. Local agencies and businesses offering resources for Healthy Living. Presentations by local health and wellness experts. There will be a flu shot clinic and free health screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic. Live music provided by Andy Fagan. Door prizes and much more. Call (607) 687-4120 or visit www.tiogaopp.org to learn more.

SEPTEMBER 25

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Support in Fatherhood with Connected Journeys Counseling, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Explore the role of fathers in pregnancy and postpartum, including common concerns that fathers have about birth, partnership, and parenting. The lecture is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Attend for a chance to win

a $25 gift card. For more information, call (312) 772-3309 or email jessicavecounseling@gmail.com.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 26

Waverly Senior Social Hour on Friday, September 26 th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

SEPTEMBER 27

Painting Class with Laura, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This painting features a fall themed raccoon. Ages 8 and older, material fee of $5 can be paid when you arrive for the event. Registration is required; please call (570) 888-7117 to secure your spot in the class.

SEPTEMBER 29

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Flu Shot Clinic with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Walk-ins are welcome. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 30

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 1

Catholic Charities Thanksgiving Basket Pre-Registration begins. Family size: 1-3 receive small turkey breast; 4 and over receive a full turkey. Preregister by Oct. 23 at noon or until full. Call (607) 272-5062 for more information.

OCTOBER 2

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 3

Senior First Friday Program – Bunco+, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

OCTOBER 3 and 4

Oktoberfest, Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine, N.Y. There will be food, a bake sale, basket raffles, games for kids and adults, live entertainment, and much more. Free admission.

OCTOBER 4

Ticket Auction (Chinese Auction), doors open at 6 p.m. and the drawing starts at 7 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Guests receive 25 tickets plus a door prize ticket for $2. Hosted by the Owego Lions Club.

Apalachin Fall Route 434 Highway Cleanup, 9 a.m., meet at BEAM ELECTRONICS next to Dunkin Donuts on Rt 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all cleanup supplies will be furnished. For more information or questions, please call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

Pokemon Club, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Books and a Bonfire, noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make a s’more, and take home a free book, T-shirt, and goodie bag. Call the library to register at (570) 888-7117. This is a free event!

Let’s “Ghost” Domestic Violence, noon to 5 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Hosted by A New Hope Center, this family-friendly holiday carnival will feature vendors, raffle baskets, free games for kids, a child’s costume contest, face-painting, and treats. Contact Amy at A New Hope Center at (607) 687-6866 for more information.

OCTOBER 5

4th Annual Owego Porchfest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 musical groups perform on porches, balconies, and sidewalks in the Village of Owego. To participate, visit www.owego.org.

OCTOBER 9

Open Paint Night, 6:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Evening Book Club – Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez. Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 11

Organ Concert with Yancey Moore, 5 p.m. dinner followed by the concert, Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Annual Chance Auction, 1 p.m., drawing tickets at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. A $5 donation includes 10 bid tickets, a door prize ticket, drink and dessert. Event will benefit the Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Community Projects.

OCTOBER 11 and 12

34th Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Art Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free admission; raffle tickets are $1 each or eight for $5. Food and beverages are available.

OCTOBER 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Turkey Dinner with dressing, pick up from 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Two sides and dessert for $12. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302. Pick up or take out only.

OCTOBER 16

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Afternoon Book Club – Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 17

Village Appreciation Night, 5-10 p.m., Fairgrounds, West Main Street, Owego, N.Y. Free event filled with food, fun, games, live music, fireworks, and much more! Hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Association.

OCTOBER 18

Fall Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Snacks, pumpkin carving, face painting, crafts, and more.

OCTOBER 22

Contemporary Book Club: James by Percival Everett, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Sreet. entrance.

OCTOBER 24

Halloween Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. there will be a costume parade and contest, trick or treating, music, and more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

OCTOBER 26

Ranch Riders 4-H Club and G&B Family Halloween Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glen Mary Drive, Owego. RSVP to Jessica by Oct. 13.

OCTOBER 27

Jane Austen Movie Club – Becoming Jane, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 30

Local Author Book Launch — Dry the Rain by Richard Leise, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (For fans of true crime.)

NOVEMBER 6

Helping Kids Cope with Big Feelings, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A. Participants will learn about early childhood emotions and how to help their children navigate challenges. This event is free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m.,

Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.