Tioga Downs and Gural Family Donate $70,000 to Southern Tier Veterans Support Group

Tioga Downs Casino Resort presented a $70,000 donation to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group (STVSG) on Aug. 28, and prior to the Carly Pearce concert. The total donation represents all proceeds from a recent benefit concert hosted by Tioga Downs, which were then personally matched by resort owner Jeffrey Gural and his wife, Paula.

The July 3 benefit concert, featuring the rhythm and blues group The Spinners, generated $35,000 from ticket sales. That amount was matched by a personal $35,000 contribution from the Gurals, doubling the impact for the veterans’ organization.

“We are incredibly proud of the community’s support for our benefit concert and honored to contribute to the vital work of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group,” said Gural. “The well-being of our veterans is a cause close to our hearts, and we are thrilled to be able to present them with this $70,000 donation.”

The STVSG offers a comprehensive network of resources tailored to veterans, service members, and their families across the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. The donation will help the nonprofit continue its important work in the community.

The check was presented as part of the pre-show activities for the Carly Pearce concert.

For more information about concerts and events at Tioga Downs, please visit www.tiogadowns.com.