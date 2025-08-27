Letter: Trump Wants to Be King

I am afraid of Donald Trump!

Well, he has done it; he has deployed National Guard troops in Washington, DC, to “help” the police of that city to cut down on crime and export illegal aliens. Yeah, right!

Donald Trump is a dictator and will not be happy until he has all of America under his rule!

Who will be next? Sacramento? Chicago? New York City? Donald Trump does not want to be president; he wants to be KING!

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.