Owego businesses pass underaged alcohol sale compliance checks

By Matt Freeze —

The Tioga County Public Health Department said Thursday that all 11 Owego businesses audited during the month of June successfully passed compliance checks regarding the sale of alcohol to underaged persons.

Health department officials said the Tioga County Advocacy, Support, and Prevention Coalition partnered with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office to conduct compliance checks among Tioga County businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages in our community.

Public health officials said that alcohol compliance checks are an important strategy for preventing underage drinking.

During these checks, underage adults work alongside officers to enter a retailer and attempt to buy alcohol, in an effort to ensure that the community, retailers and youth are aware of these checks, thereby discouraging attempts of underage purchases.

For more information on preventing underage drinking or to learn more about what you can do as a retailer, Tioga County’s ASAP can help; visit https://tiogaasap.org/.