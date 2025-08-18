Bittersweet ending to this year’s Tioga County Fair

By Wendy Post —

As the sun set on the Tioga County Fairgrounds this year, the Agricultural Society was able to reflect on the hard work it took to bring another county fair to town for area residents. One fair board member, however, has headed up to that big Ferris wheel in the sky.

Charles “Charley” Truman, 78, died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 11 following the conclusion of the fair. According to fair board President Eric Johnson, Charley was at the fairgrounds cleaning up on Sunday and went home; by Monday, Charley passed unexpectedly.

Charley, along with nine others, served on the Agricultural Society’s Board as vice president, a position he held for over a decade. And although he continued to serve as vice president, Charley never wanted to be president, said Johnson.

It was Charley, along with others, who worked continuously behind the scenes to enhance and develop things at the fairgrounds, making the venue ready for the flurry of activity that arrives on the grounds and in the barns during fair week each year; a service he provided without a second thought.

This writer recalls a county fair week that saw close to 100 degrees throughout. Charley, who was moving around equipment at the fairgrounds, stopped to chat and proudly pointed out the large fans put in place in the barns where the animals are housed, keeping them cooler during the fair. His goal was to provide comfort for the guests, as well as the animals.

Johnson described Charley’s passing as a huge loss for the fair.

“Charley did all of our grants, and he was a familiar face, working at the front gate as well during the event each year,” said Johnson, noting that Charley just received another $100,000 grant last week for the fair.

Among many other services Charley provided, his kind heart and compassion left a smile on the faces of those working at the fair, as well as those attending; he will surely be missed.

Charley was predeceased by his wife, Alice Truman; son, Aaron Truman; parents, Charles and Jean (Taylor) Truman. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Erica and Gunar Gossard, Eleanor and Peter Schmidt, Meagan and Jake Waller; stepdaughter, Rachel Crawford, and Brad Kniss; seven grandchildren; sister, Marcia Truman; first wife, Coreen Truman. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when completed.

Charley’s final gift, he was able to see another successful fair unfold; possibly one of the best yet.

With the milder temperatures last week and low humidity, fairgoers were able to take in all of the sights, sounds and attractions for the 170th year for this continuously running fair.

According to Johnson, the fair had record attendance on Friday, indicating that 2025 may be their biggest year yet.

Outside of Saturday’s heat that arrived, Johnson stated that this year was “better than ever.”

With over 120 volunteers throughout the week, the commitment to this year’s event was solidified by the community.

Beginning with Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting that welcomed New York’s Commissioner of Agriculture to Saturday’s hot pullers on the track, everything went off without a hitch. The animals raised by 4H were brought into the fairgrounds early, washed, and then readied for show.

For the demolition derby, held on two nights — Wednesday and Friday, conditions were dry, with firefighters on hand watering the track to offer some slick traction.

Wednesday’s leaders in the 4- and 6-cylinder stock included the Judsons — Jacob in first place and Kyle in second.

In the 4- to 6-cylinder modified, Cody Browne placed first. Shawn Aman dominated the Junk Run, placing first.

The action continued on Friday with Charles Wheeland and Trent Browne victorious in the 4- to 6-cylinder stock class; Guy Raymond Jr. in the 4- to 6-cylinder modified class; Shawn Aman in the Junk Run and V-8 Truck class; and Corey Relyea placed first in the 8-cylinder car class.

An injury early on in the demolition derby on Friday evening stalled things a bit, and prayers were sent out for the driver. Details, at this time, are not available.

Seating seemed to be a problem on Friday evening as well, with record attendance being a factor.

According to Johnson, the new bleachers installed a few years back cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Its installation put the seating capacity over 3,500, including grandstand seating.

Still, according to Johnson, it just wasn’t quite enough. This is something, undoubtedly, that the fair board will look at in the future, and as additional funds for the expansion become available.

On Saturday, things began to wind down as the temperatures cranked up, the heat index soared above 90, and the sun beat down on the crowd that gathered to take in some weekend rides, games on the Midway, and a few tractor shows. A cooling station outside of the craft barn sprayed cold water on guests passing through, offering a bit of relief.

And on Saturday evening, as with every year, the animals in the 4H barn had completed their shows and were ready for auction. The rides lit up the Saturday evening skies, and the vendors began packing up, readying themselves for their next event.

The county fair was over for another year, and planning, according to Johnson, has already begun for next year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 4-8, 2026, at the fairgrounds, located on West Main Street in Owego, New York.