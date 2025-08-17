Waverly man arrested by FBI on charges of sexually exploiting a child

A 21-year-old Waverly man accused of producing a sexually explicit video of himself with a 9-year-old girl was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and transportation of child pornography.

Tristan Kovacs appeared Friday in federal court on charges that allege he uploaded the video to a pornographic website in April 2025 to generate revenue from other users of the site.

“The website reported Kovacs’ upload of the image, which subsequently led to the investigation of Kovacs and his arrest,” a press release from federal officials states.

The sexual exploitation charge filed against Kovacs carries a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years, while the charge of transportation of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Both charges carry a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

If convicted, Kovacs will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statutes the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. sentencing guidelines, and other factors.

Kovacs was arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks and was detained pending further proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated, “The defendant’s conduct as alleged in the complaint is despicable. Not only is the defendant alleged to have sexually exploited a child, but he also appears to have sought to profit from it. My office is committed to doing whatever is in our power to ensure this defendant never has the opportunity to harm another child.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig A. Tremaroli said, “Hours after FBI Albany received this disturbing tip from law enforcement, Mr. Kovacs was in custody facing federal charges that carry significant sentences. The FBI will continue to devote every resource available to swiftly investigate these despicable predators and protect our most vulnerable. Our office is especially thankful to our partners at Waverly Police Department, New York State Police, and Broome County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance in this investigation.”

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Albany Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the New York State Police with assistance from the Waverly Police Department and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood.