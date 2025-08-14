The Old Coot gets a package

By Merlin Lessler —

I went out the door the other morning and noticed a package lying on the porch steps. I said to myself, “I wonder what I’ve ordered this time?” But it wasn’t for me; it was for the second-floor tenant. I was relieved; I didn’t remember ordering anything, but I never do since I order stuff online all the time that I can’t get in a store. So, when it shows up, it’s a surprise!

Our family hardly ever got a package when I was a kid in the 1950’s. We could buy anything we needed in town. If we couldn’t, we didn’t get it. My sister and I got a Christmas package every year from our aunt in New Haven, Connecticut. It always contained two pairs of knitted mittens. I still remember how cold my wrists felt when I wore them outside to sled ride, build snow forts, shovel the driveway, and have snowball fights. The mittens just covered my hands, never making it to my wrists. Red wrists were with me through most of the winter.

It didn’t cost very much to send a package back then. 1st class mail was three cents an ounce; it had been that way since the 1930’s. A one-pound package cost less than fifty cents. Today it costs over $10. Even so, a package on the porch back then really got a big, “Wow,” from us. A rare treat.

An even rarer event back then was a long-distance phone call. It was expensive! When our aunt in New Haven called, my mother immediately turned to me and told me to be quiet, “Shut up! This is a long-distance call!” I would run outside to brag to my friends that we had a long-distance call. It cost $3.70 for three minutes in 1950, a dollar more than the monthly bill for our “two-party” line. Now, a long-distance call is a no-brainer since most cell phone plans include it for free.

That cheap cost to mail a package in the 1950’s doesn’t seem like such a big deal to me since I’m an Amazon Prime member, where postage is “free,” if you don’t count the annual membership cost. I would rather not be a “Prime” member; I want to go to stores to buy things, but that option has virtually disappeared. Postage on Prime is “ho-hum,” just like a long-distance phone call on my cell phone. I probably do too much of both!

Comments? Complaints? Send to – mlessler7@gmail.com.