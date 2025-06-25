Jim Raftis inducted into the Greater Binghamton Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The Greater Binghamton Broadcasters Hall of Fame recently inducted James Richard Raftis, Sr.- known as “The Voice of Owego” – into the Class of 2025.

While attending Owego Free Academy in 1950, Jim discovered his love of media and reporting by calling in football and basketball game scores to the regional newspapers.

Through his work on the local Tioga County radio station WEBO AM 1330 and in area newspapers, he informed, celebrated, and connected the people around him.

Jim began broadcasting weekly Owego Little League baseball games in 1959 and continued for almost 40 years.nFrom 1959 through 1999, Jim also broadcast the OFA football games. In 1962 he launched the “Spotlight on Sports,” a Sunday weekly radio show that he hosted for 35 years.

JR’s commitment to Tioga County veterans began as Chairman and Master of Ceremonies for the Memorial Day ceremonial broadcast on WEBO at the Tioga County Courthouse Square and lasted for more than 50 years.

In 1969,he began broadcasting the Radio Mass for Shut-Ins at St. Patrick’s Church every Sunday for nearly 30 years. Jim was also the live commentator on WEBO Radio for nearly every major Tioga County parade, festival,and celebration.

James R. Raftis’ final broadcast and honor was his very own memorial service, broadcast live from Saint Patrick’s Church in Owego, New York, on Saturday, May 24, 2025 on WEBO.

Jim’s famous on-air sign off came from a line by Grantland Rice: “For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes not that you won or lost, but how you played the game.”

Jim played it with grace, integrity, and steadfast devotion to his faith, family, and community.