Readers’ Column for the week of June 8, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words. Beginning with the June 15 edition, and with the primary election coming up on June 24, we will not be running any comments political in nature. They will resume in the June 29 print edition.

I was interested in last week’s comment urging NV residents to attend meetings. Over the years, I’ve spoken to a number of citizens who would like to be engaged, but they’ve given up. Why? Because their voices are not welcome and will not be heard. Additionally, transparency and truthfulness are in rare supply from our local politicians. The Mayor can spend taxpayer money on items he wants. He has always said he likes to spend money on big items, even when many village taxpayers cannot afford their tax bills. Think I’m wrong? Remember the tax increase of 21% a few years ago?

~

I don’t believe that the vaccine mandates in schools in New York are right. Why did they take away the religious exemptions? In 2019, so many kids got thrown out of public and private schools. Is there anything anyone can do about this? I am in the 7th grade, so there’s not too much I can do about it, but I’m sure there are some people and politicians out there that might. Thank you!

~

Congratulations to all the athletes and the athletics department in Owego for finally bringing our sports program back to the top. It’s definitely a credit to the athletic director and his current staff and coaches for turning this program around.

~

I was going to buy/install two heat pumps, but with the way my electric bill has been lately, I just said no! After the Scamdemic, every company has just gotten greedy.

~

A thought came to me about getting rid of the penny. TAXES come to mind. I realized that taxes wouldn’t go lower. They would have to go higher because instead of 8% they would jump to 10%. That means property, school, income, along with sales tax. So, if you think you don’t have enough money now, wait until the penny is gone.

~

Attention Ukulele Players: The Tioga Ukulele Group’s next adult jam session is scheduled for June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. All levels of players are welcome to join us, from beginners to accomplished ukulele players. For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803, or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.

~

It’s so great to hear military aircraft flying around overhead just doing their normal testing and work to keep us all safe. To all the military folks who are in the area, thank you very much for taking care of us in our country. God bless you! Everybody have a great day.

~

I thought at one time that in the state of New York that the elderly could get the internet at a cheaper rate. I was at a gentleman’s house the other day, 69 years old with COPD, Frontier is charging that guy $90 a month just to have Wi-Fi. Can you imagine? Where are all your elected officials? Something’s gotta happen! What is wrong with this state? You gotta step up and protect your people. Frontier should be ashamed of what they’re doing.

~

I’m calling about the pull tabs that someone was saving to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. I would be glad to take them. You can call me at (607) 621-7106.

~

Praise Jesus, He will be coming back very soon to save His people.

~

I attended the Rivers of Imagination art show last night. It was so good! There was a great turnout, and there was so much great talent from these young artists. The displays were great. I just have two suggestions for next year. One, we need some music and maybe some order or direction on where to find an age group or class. I would guess the randomness was to encourage us to look at everything. But I saw many disappointed little faces because they couldn’t find their masterpieces. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

Who decided that a state or city would be a Sanctuary state or city, was there a vote by the citizens who would be impacted or lobbies and politicians?

~

If brains were gasoline, democrats couldn’t run an ants go-kart around a cheerio. — Studebaker Hawk

~

“The GOP’s ‘big, beautiful bind,’ one of the most spectacular feats Republicans in Congress have managed to achieve, is coming up with a spending bill with the potential to grow the deficit and starve children.” — Vanity Fair, May 29, 2025

~

If the richest man thinks this bill is a bad idea, maybe the President should listen. Isn’t that why Musk was brought in, to help make the government spend money better?

~

I would love to see them investigate how many Democrats have stocks and shares in the climate green deal. Somebody, please check that out. I will guarantee you that all the Democrats have stocks and shares. That’s why it’s pushed so hard. They are going for some kind of big prize, some kind of big trophy. That’s what this is all about. We all know it’s a bogus bunch of crap, but somebody needs to investigate it and let the public know just how many shares these Democrats have. That’s why it’s pushed so hard.

~

If anybody needs to be voted out of office, it’s Nick Langworthy. He has done nothing but vote 100% of the time for Trump’s stupid, illegal functions and bills he puts out there, and everything else. All he is is a yes man. Why do we even have him? Why don’t we just let Trump have one more vote and save the $2-$300,000. He’s good for nothing. He doesn’t do what the will of the people wants; he does just what Donald Trump wants. So, get rid of him! Let’s get anybody else in there; I don’t care who it is.

~

Now that bully Trump likes to give people nicknames, I see he’s got one for himself called Taco. Trump always chickens out when referring to all these tariffs. First he wanted a 150% tariff, then half that, then half that again. So he got himself a new nickname, and it’s getting under his skin. You can see it’s quite obvious. So what goes around comes around.