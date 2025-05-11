And they’re off! Tioga Downs kicks off a season of Harness Racing

By Wendy Post —

Last weekend was met with rainy weather, but it didn’t dampen spirits at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York, as guests gathered for the opening day of harness racing, which took place on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, as in past years. Now in its 19th year, the track, ready for opening day, will present 20 weekends of harness racing action.

On Saturday, and in spite of the rain that unleashed on area events, both men and women arrived at the casino and track wearing derby hats, some prepared for the annual contest and ready for opening day. This tradition of wearing hats, and the bigger the better, stems from the first Kentucky Derby held in 1875, where headwear signified a type of social status. That tradition continues today, although the sizes and shapes remain varied.

A contest held each year at Tioga Downs on opening day offers an opportunity to show off those derby hats and partake in the Derby Day celebration. Saturday was no exception, with flower arrangements, playing cards, ribbons, and horses all displayed in an ornate and sophisticated fashion.

The track, which originated as a quarter horse racetrack back in the 1970s, and was known at that time as Tioga Park, was given new life thanks to the efforts of Jeff Gural, American Racing CEO and founder.

Following the award of one of New York’s casino licenses in 2016, the facility, located right here in Nichols, New York, expanded and now boasts a 160-room hotel, added in 2017, a 32,600-square-foot casino floor with 895 slots and 29 table games, and a 2,500 sq. ft. FanDuel Sportsbook, seven dining concepts, and an 18-hole golf course.

Tioga Downs also contributes to the area, with the Regional Community Foundation, a philanthropic effort of Gural, continuing to help our communities. In 2024, the foundation awarded a total of $2 million to community organizations.

As for harness racing, Tioga Downs Casino Resort features some of the top stake races in the country, including the Reynolds Memorial Grand Circuit Stakes, the Empire Breeders Classic, and the New York Sire Stakes.

For a fun video from the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1AkY9FaZCh/.

To learn more about the casino, its hotel, racing, and more, visit www.tiogadowns.com. Maybe we’ll see you at the track!