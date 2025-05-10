Owego Toys Showcase Raises Scholarship Funds

It is not often that toys can help students get to college. But retired teacher, collector, and master historian Tom McEnteer has it all figured out by opening his fabulous private collection of thousands of children’s toys for the public to enjoy on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3646 Waverly Rd., just two miles west of Owego.

For a $10 entrance fee, which goes entirely to scholarships for graduating seniors, one can take the more than hour-long tour through the decades of fabulous toys for all ages and of all types. You will likely find your own favorite childhood toys on display. Bring the family and be a kid again.

Children under 12 are free, and the family rate is $20. For more information, contact chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.