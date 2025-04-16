Friends of Hospice of Tioga County Launches Special Fundraiser to Honor Mothers

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County is inviting the community to participate in a heartfelt tribute this Mother’s Day. In memory of mothers, grandmothers, godmothers, stepmothers, and other cherished maternal figures who have passed, the organization is offering a meaningful way to memorialize them while supporting hospice care in our community.

For a donation of $10 per name, participants can memorialize their loved ones by having their names published in The Owego Pennysaver on Mother’s Day. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help Friends of Hospice continue its mission of providing financial support to charitable organizations that enhance the quality of life for Tioga County residents and their families navigating critical and terminal illnesses, and promoting greater awareness of hospice care in the community.

“This is a beautiful way to remember and celebrate the women who shaped our lives,” said Ruthanne Orth, Board President of Friends of Hospice of Tioga County. “Each name represents a cherished memory. Through community-driven initiatives, our organization helps ensure that compassionate care remains accessible to those in need. We thank you for considering participation in this fundraiser.”

Be sure to check this week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver for a form and instructions on how to participate in this special fundraiser. You can also find the form below: