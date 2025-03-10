Candor High School Presents ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It!’

On Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m., Candor High School will present “Nice Work If You Can Get It” in the high school’s auditorium. General admission tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door or online at candormusical.ludus.com.

"Nice Work If You Can Get It" is a delightful, toe-tapping musical comedy set in the Roaring Twenties. Featuring classic songs by George and Ira Gershwin, the story follows charming playboy Jimmy Winter (Keenan Leseman) as he unexpectedly crosses paths with bootlegger Billie Bendix (Jillian Holmes) on the eve of his wedding.

Packed with mistaken identities, hidden hooch, and hilarious hijinks, this show is a heartwarming celebration of love, laughter, and the jazzy spirit of the 1920s. Don’t miss this high-energy production filled with show-stopping dance numbers and unforgettable melodies!

