Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 121 Park Place, Village of Waverly, from Tioga County to Steven and Michelle Chaffee for $20,000.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 29 Bush Rd., Town of Candor, from Erik and Karina Mayo to Brianna Davidson and Steven Jordan for $163,000.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 39 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from Tioga County to Rusty Craft for $27,000.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 20 Ayres Rd., Tioga, from Tioga County to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $5,000.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 364 Schumacher Rd., Town of Candor, from Agnes Dekoeyer to Raymond III and Kate Wheeler for $185,000.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 549 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Amber Pischel for $4,500.

On Nov. 19, 2024, property located at 2474 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Joann Shrauger to Rollison Farms LLC for $335,000.

On Nov. 20, 2024, property located at 8 Circle Dr., Town of Owego, from Brittany Vergason to Isiah Benjamin for $177,500.

On Nov. 20, 2024, property located at State Route 17C S/S, Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Chainlink Properties LLC for $9,500.

On Nov. 20, 2024, property located at 83 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from Tioga County to Mohammad Sadiq for $41,000.

On Nov. 20, 2024, property located at Drybrook Road, Town of Candor, from Tioga County to Kenneth Bennsing Jr. for $66,000.

On Nov. 21, 2024, property located at 1325 St. Rt. 38, Town of Richford, from Leo and Joan Macdonald to Jon Paul Dauval for $138,000.

On Nov. 21, 2024, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Vernon II and Michelle Gehm to Stephen and Hannah Yoder for $50,000.

On Nov. 21, 2024, property located at 17 Tioga St., Village of Waverly, from Tioga County to Griffin Jacobson and Taylor Giggee for $26,000.

On Nov. 21, 2024, property located at 125 Golden Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Brett and Brenda Currier for $23,500.

On Nov. 22, 2024, property located at 326 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from H&K International Group Inc. to Olivia Family Property LLC for $36,500.

On Nov. 25, 2024, property located at 98 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego, from Dorene Hill to Derek Sobiech for $110,000.

On Nov. 25, 2024, property located at 861 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Roberta Draper to Daniel and Emma Miller for $105,000.

On Nov. 25, 2024, property located at 1970 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Cynthia Yarrington to Trent Dierking for $285,000.