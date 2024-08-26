Boarders take to the park

By JoAnn R. Walter —

For Randy Parker, of Endicott, N.Y., the complete overhaul and rebuild of the skate park in Owego is an exciting outcome to a project that will, at every twist and turn, fulfill a destination for the skate boarding community.

Parker has been skate boarding since age 13. Now 32, he is still a devoted skate boarder. He reminisced about his grandfather driving him to various skate parks around the area, yet really looked forward to the times his grandfather took him to Owego to enjoy the then Ryan Roofner Memorial Park.

Randy shared, “I fell in love with the place.”

Ryan Roofner was an Owego resident and skate boarding enthusiast who lost his life in a car accident in November 2009 at the age of 21. Family members and friends of Ryan’s worked to bring life back to the skate park in honor of Ryan, who had been passionate about improving the park.

After the 2011 flood, Ryan’s friends and other community members worked to clean up dirt and debris left behind and installed new ramps. As time went on, though, the park was left stagnant with little upkeep.

Randy recalled, “It was basically destroyed by weathering, and there were just a couple of ledges left.”

Randy and friends took action to start cleaning up the park again, and used money out of their own pockets to add new ramps.

Fast forward a bit and Randy was genuinely pleased to be asked for his opinion as part of a committee with local park planners, and offered insight into the total redesign and rebuild of the skate park.

Local officials chose Grindline, a company that specializes in the planning, design, and construction of cast-in-place concrete skate parks, and uses green construction techniques and specialized methods. According to their profile, the Grindline team is comprised of, “Former professional skateboarders turned concrete craftsmen.”

With the skate park near completion, Randy noted, “It is a top-notch skate park,” and is overall pleased with its quality workmanship, and is also happy that drainage measures were taken.

Park features for skate boarders include a half bowl, curb with ledge, table top, small two stair, hand rail, quarter pipe, and more.

Owego Mayor, Mike Baratta explained that it was built by a special contractor who works with Grindline. The $630,000 skate park budget encompasses the ground work and landscaping. Baratta said the total updates at Marvin Park are $2.3 million, and are included in the DRI.

Baratta commented that the landscaping will include pathways leading to the skate park, as well as greenery. A circular-shaped paver has been installed, and added to that will be a bench for seating.

The lights, Baratta said, will be on throughout the night and activated by light sensors similar to the streetlights.

Although it’s not officially open yet, some temporary fencing was removed the week of Aug. 19, and Baratta said that he has heard skate boarders are coming in from Binghamton and Ithaca to use it.

Randy explained, “To find a decent skate park, skate boarders in our area will drive one to two hours, like into New Jersey or Pennsylvania,” and added, “The Owego skate park is definitely working already, it’s bringing in people from Broome County, Elmira, and Ithaca,” and is hopeful that more will travel in from neighboring states, too.

Parker also hopes that Ryan Roofner will always be remembered.

Baratta commented, “As of now we do plan to do something with signage in memory of Ryan Roofner, and we will work that out.”

In an Aug. 11, 2013 article, written by this writer for this publication, Roofner’s friends had shared, “We hope to keep the inspiration Ryan sparked in a small town going, and let his memory live on for future skateboarders at the park.”

Parker said that he and his friends are inspired, and shared, “We are very happy with the park,” and added, as regular users, “We will respect it, and help self-police it.”

A sign, to be placed at the entrance to the skate park in the near future, will be a double-sided sign with a similar look as other new Village of Owego signs.

A Code of Conduct is an important part of the new signage, and will be posted at the entrance to the park. Skate park users are asked to adhere to the Code of Conduct, and are asked to read and know the rules before using the park.

There are several key rules, such as “No unpermitted events,” “No alcohol or drugs,” and “No loud music,” just to name a few.

An all-inclusive environment, a primary message is “No Hate, Just Skate,” along with, “Show Respect,” and “Be Courteous to Others.”

All skaters of all skill levels are welcome, and the skate park is also “wheel friendly,” and open to bikes and in-line skates.

Park hours through Nov. 15 are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from Nov. 16 to March 31 hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Village of Owego Parks and Recreation can be reached at (607) 687-1101.