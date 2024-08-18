What’s Happening for the week of August 18, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Note: there will be no Storytime from Aug. 27-Sept. 5.)

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Kid’s Market at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire, every Wednesday through Sept. 4 starting at 1 p.m. Adults need to be accompanied by children to receive free produce.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 18

Mass on the Grass, 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion #4. There will be fellowship and a Dish to Pass following the service. Hosted by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting and Picnic, Kirby Park, 182 E. River Rd., Nichols. Activities start at 11 a.m. with geo cutting and crafting items like rings and spiders out of wire and beads. The picnic is at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service and drink. The club will provide sloppy joes, hotdogs, and rolls. There will be games after the meals. This is open to the public. Visit www.chehannarocks.com to learn more.

Gospel / Bluegrass Band “The Williamson Branch” returns to East Smithfield, Pa., 6 p.m. on the Green. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group. You can check out their website at www.williamsonbranch.com. For more information, contact Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.

AUGUST 19

Rock Hunt at the Waverly Glen, 10:30 a.m., 85 Moore St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

AUGUST 21

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Doug’s to Go Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Comfort Inn on Route 434 Apalachin. Sponsored by the Apalachin Lions. They will also have their broom products for sale from 3-6 p.m.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room #2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, N.Y. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

AUGUST 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Stop in to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

Tioga Opportunities Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin UMC, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

AUGUST 23

Rick Marsi “Panama: Tent Camp Adventure”, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Community Focus Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. wants to learn about the community’s needs. For more information, call (607) 687-4222 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 24

Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd, Vestal. Bounce houses, face painting, games, a dunk tank, and more. Free for the community.

Carantouan Greenway Guided Natural History Field Trip (approximately one hour flora and fauna), 9 a.m. on its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. Questions about the environment will be responded to and the public is invited.

AUGUST 26

Valley Chorus End of Summer Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Ball park pavilion.

Members should bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. New members are welcome.

Teddy Bear Picnic at Waverly Glen, 10:30 a.m., 85 Moore St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

AUGUST 28

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register the Tuesday before Aug. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

AUGUST 29

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Sensory Play at Muldoon Park, 10:30 a.m., 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 30

Greg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.

AUGUST 31

Waits Cemetery Association Yard and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5108 Valley Rd., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrate Recovery Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Support for everyone affected by addiction.

SEPTEMBER 2

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St, Nichols. There will be small appliances, household necessities and decor, books, and electronics. There will be a $2 Bag Sale at 1:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 3

Toddler Tuesdays begin, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 5

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 6

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Senior Sampler – Art Class and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin (wait list only).

SEPTEMBER 7

Owego United Methodist Church Parking Lot Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 261 Main St., Owego.

Worship Together in the Park, 2 to 8 p.m., Hickories Park Bandshell, Owego. There will be free music, food, fellowship, and the Word. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain the event will take place at Lakeview Chapel, Day Hollow Road, Owego.

SEPTEMBER 12

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Evening Book Club – James, by Pervical Everett, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 14

Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Home Central, 152 Central Ave., Owego. Proceeds to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

SEPTEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club – Blood Shot, by Sara Paretsky, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 16

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 27

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.