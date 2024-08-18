NYSS sophomore pacers head to Tioga on Sunday

Tioga Downs will play host for two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Howlenthehills (Matt Kakaley) should be the one to beat in the $57,000 first division. The gelding, by American Ideal, is trained by Travis Alexander. He has nine wins this season including NYSS wins at Vernon Downs, Yonkers, Saratoga, Batavia, and Monticello. He has banked almost $350,000 in his career.

The John Berger trained Bruce VO N Coke (Jason Bartlett) is the 3-1 second morning line choice. The gelding by Huntsville has six wins and six seconds this season.

Huntingforchrome (Matt Kakaley) is the 8-5 morning line choice in the $58,100 second division. Travis Alexander trains the 3-year-old gelding by Huntsville. His three wins this season include NYSS wins at Yonkers and Batavia. He has earned over $300,000 in his career.

The Michael Deters trained Boston Rocks (Jason Bartlett) will be his major rival. The colt by Boston Red Rocks has four wins this season including NYSS wins at Monticello and Buffalo. He has won almost $500,000 in his career.

The 14-race card starts at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tiogadowns.com.