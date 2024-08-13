Students on the Move (continued)

Compiled by Wendy Post —

Nearly 800 students earned President’s List Honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2024 semester. President’s List recognizes students who earned a 3.75 or greater GPA in their respective programs of study during a single semester. Area students on the President’s List include: Rebecca M. Sebastian, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Candor; Brandon J. Morris, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Endicott; Pilar S. Morrison, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Endicott; Steven D. Thomas, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Endicott; Andrew Matt, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Owego; Mason Holmes, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Spencer; and Kobie R. McDuffee, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Waverly.

Zachary Vanderpool, of Waverly, N.Y., was named to the McKendree University spring 2024 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 727 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2024 semester. President Dr. Suzanne Smith honored the SUNY Potsdam students for earning top marks. To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The students included Megan Henry of Candor, Ginny Mertson of Newark Valley, Lucas Scalcione of Endicott, Zoey Steele of Endicott, Nicole Strenger of Owego, Maxwell Todack of Endicott, and Darrah Wright of Richford.

More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Among those named is Olivia Grace, of Waverly, N.Y., who is majoring in Dairy Science.

There are 710 SUNY Cortland students who earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2024 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Among those who excelled are Jacqualine Bigelow of Newark Valley, Kaitlyn Bowen of Lockwood, Peyton Bowen of Lockwood, Samuel Craig of Endicott, Christian Craparo of Endicott, Joseph Fritzen of Waverly, Connor Hall of Endicott, Mariah Hogg of Apalachin, Hannah Holt of Richford, Hailey Kelly of Apalachin, Katelyn Luke of Endicott, Emma Madigan of Endwell, Julia Maher of Endicott, Hannah Natale of Newark Valley, Haley Osburn of Berkshire, Julia Peters of Endicott, Mia Puglisi of Owego, Sydney Sprague of Apalachin, and Allison Walker of Berkshire.

Victoria Petrie, from Richford, N.Y., was recently named to the President’s List at Saint Francis University. Petrie, majoring in Psychology, was among over 730 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists (President’s and Dean’s) for the Spring 2024 semester. To earn an honors list distinction, a student must have full-time status with a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Nicholas Prokop, of Apalachin, N.Y., was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll lists. Prokop, majoring in Psychology, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. “The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce stated, adding, “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.” To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Asia Curkendall, of Candor, N.Y., received the Wayne Moschetti ’73 Memorial Award. This award is presented to a varsity athlete who is a member of the junior class and exemplifies the quality of spirit, character, and academic achievement of Wayne Moschetti, ’73.

More than 4,450 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held in May at the Hilton Coliseum. Of the 4,455 students who graduated, a total of 4,591 degrees were awarded, with some students earning multiple degrees. Locally, Olivia Dougherty, of Waverly, N.Y., earned a Bachelor of Science in Dairy Science.

Le Moyne College has named local students to its Spring 2024 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. Named, are Abigail Craig of Endicott; Ean Darpino of Apalachin, Shannon Guilfoyle from Endwell, Reagan McQuade from Endwell, Kenzie Murray from Endicott, Ella Nixon from Endicott, Carter Ruhm of Apalachin, Endicott’s Lucia Ruspantini, and Edward Skeete from Endicott.

Alexandra Senko, of Nichols, N.Y., a Music Education major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the spring 2024 semester. Alexandra is a 2023 graduate of Owego Free Academy and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Senko (Mandy) from Nichols, N.Y. Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Cora Smith, of Lockwood, N.Y., graduated with a degree in Intelligence Analysis – BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2024. Smith was among more than 4,482 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Kathleen Byrne, of Spencer, N.Y., earned SUNY Cortland’s Part-time Student Award for Academic Achievement for the Spring 2024 semester. The honor recognizes academic excellence among part-time undergraduate students. Byrne is majoring in Human Services Studies.

Delaney Carrigg, of Nichols, N.Y., has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Breanna Genest, of Berkshire, N.Y., graduated from Plymouth State University during its 153rd Anniversary Commencement Ceremony on May 11, 2024. Genest graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Youth Development. Genest was among more than 500 Class of 2024 undergraduate students who received degrees.

The following local students graduated from the University at Buffalo.

Josh Lee, of Waverly, N.Y., graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Olivia Parillo, of Candor, N.Y., graduated magna cum laude from the University at Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Gavin Blee, of Owego, N.Y., graduated magna cum laude from the University at Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Nearly 800 graduates received the credits necessary to graduate from SUNY Canton. “On behalf of the entire SUNY Canton community, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for your continued success,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. The college’s 116th Commencement Ceremony was held in May in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. A complete list of graduates is available on www.canton.edu. Area graduates include Kennedy Keefer, of Nichols, N.Y., who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management; Andy Matt, of Owego, N.Y., who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance; and Mason Holmes, of Spencer, N.Y., who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant program.

Caden Wheeler, of Waverly, N.Y., graduated from Buffalo State University with a BS in Health and Wellness.

Students from Clarkson University were recently awarded bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. Locally, Spencer Wood of Apalachin and Spencer Gorton, Annabella Regan, and Andrew Larter, all of Endicott, earned degrees.

St. Lawrence University congratulates more than 680 students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Locally, students named include Abigail Fahey of Owego, Dan George of Endicott, and Meredith Rose of Endicott.

Maria Cascarino, of Apalachin, N.Y., earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2024 semester. Cascarino was a senior majoring in Advertising and Public Relations BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

More than 4,650 students in the Class of 2024 were celebrated during UAlbany’s 180th commencement festivities. Among the graduates were an estimated 2,934 undergraduates and 1,719 graduate students, including recipients who completed their degrees during summer 2023, fall 2023, and winter 2024. The graduates join the ranks of more than 200,000 UAlbany alumni worldwide. Graduating locally, are Nicholas Beardsley of Endicott, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in Business Administration; Rozlyn Bush of Endicott, Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude in Psychology; Alex Cunningham of Endicott, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics; Ronan Dougherty of Newark Valley, Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude in History; Lyndsie Jicha of Apalachin, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Morgan Kurtz of Candor, Master of Science in Special Education and Literacy II; Laura Martin of Apalachin, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics; Courtney Maule of Newark Valley, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Michaela Webb of Nichols, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice; Dominic Wood of Barton, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; and Jake Wunder of Endicott, Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude in Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity.

Over 1,000 SUNY Oneonta students completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree following the Spring 2024 semester. Family, friends, faculty and staff gathered on campus to celebrate the scholars, athletes, activists, artists and leaders who make up SUNY Oneonta’s Class of 2024 during Spring Commencement exercises. The day before commencement, seniors took part in the Pass Through the Pillars tradition. With friends, family and faculty and staff cheering them on, seniors walked through the pillars a final time, representing the end of their Oneonta journey and transition into the alumni family. Receiving degrees are Dallas Blinkovitch of Endicott, who received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice; Andrew Carr of Apalachin earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management; Camren Eros of Endicott received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology; Amanda Kiser of Endicott earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics; Tatum Limbert of Endicott received a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies; Kailey Morgan of Endicott received a bachelor’s degree in Adolescence Education: Social Studies; Lucas Plaisted of Nichols earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration; James Purpora of Endicott received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration; and Emma Stephenson of Owego received a bachelor’s degree in Adolescence Education: Social Studies and History.

Ashleigh Gault, of Owego, N.Y., has been named to Adelphi University’s Spring 2024 Semester Dean’s List. Gault was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits who achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 831 students in 17 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Students awarded, locally, include Annabeth VamTol of Owego, Brinn Cooney of Waverly, Kirsten Garrison of Spencer, Faith Brenchley of Spencer, Mariana Slocum of Apalachin, Joseph Mikels of Apalachin, Lilyanah Doolittle of Lockwood, Carson McIsaac of Waverly, and Lily Kunzman of Spencer, Kathryn Stouffer of Candor.

Recipients receive an $88,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $22,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.

“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.

SUNY Delhi recently congratulated over 750 students who achieved the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. The Dean’s List is recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.

Named to the Dean’s List, locally, are Molly Ashworth of Apalachin, Shanek Beck of Endicott, Lindsay Buchta of Endicott, Samuel Giordano of Endicott, Lindsey Glezen of Richford, Andrew LaClair of Apalachin, Kimberly Meddaugh of Berkshire, Ashleigh Morais of Spencer, Crystal Strusz of Endicott, Grace Thomas of Apalachin, and Kaylee Willmart of Endicott.

Maria Cascarino, of Apalachin, graduated from The University of Tampa. Cascarino received a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations BA. The commencement ceremony honored 1,717 undergraduate and graduate candidates and included remarks by President Ronald Vaughn, alumni Marty Rifkin and Dr. Xavier Cannella, and the student challenge speaker.