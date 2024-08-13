Newark Valley Community Connection Achieves 501(c)(3) status

Newark Valley Community Connection recently announced they have officially received their IRS classification as a public charity. They are now recognized as an exempt 501(c)(3) organization, making them eligible for individuals to donate to and have their employers’ match, receive grants, accept tax-deductible contributions, bequests, and gifts to expand their programs and enhance the community impact.



To celebrate this milestone, they recently announced a joint event with the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce. On Aug. 17, they will be hosting a 5K Trail Race, Fun Run, and a Children’s Run and Ride. This event, which aims to raise funds for future programs and initiatives to develop community mountain bike and hiking trails in the area, will take place at Spook Hill Farm, located at 838 Prentice Hill Rd. in Newark Valley, N.Y.

Additional sponsors include NYSUT and Confluence Running.



“We are thrilled to achieve 501(c)(3) status, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve the community,” said Catherine Aingworth Young, president at Newark Valley Community Connection.

She added, “Our upcoming event with the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce is a perfect opportunity to engage the community, raise funds, and share our vision for connecting the community through outdoor recreational opportunities in Newark Valley.”



The 5K trail race and related activities are designed to be family-friendly and encourage participation from community members of all ages. This fun-filled day will feature a 5k Trail Race, a Fun Run, and a Children’s Run and Ride, along with raffles, promising something for everyone in the community to enjoy.

There will be a variety of baskets for raffle, and Confluence Running has donated a 2-night stay in Lake Placid to help build excitement for the event.

There will also be food, refreshments, and live music.

Registration for all events is now open. To sign up, visit the Northern Tioga Chamber website at https://northerntiogachamber.org/northern-tioga-5k/ and choose the event that suits you best. Early registration is encouraged to ensure your spot and receive an event t-shirt.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, visit Newarkvalleycc.com, email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com, or call (607) 768-5113.