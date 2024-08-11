What’s Happening for the week of August 11

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Note: there will be no Storytime from Aug. 27-Sept. 5.)

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Kid’s Market at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire, every Wednesday through Sept. 4 starting at 1 p.m. Adults need to be accompanied by children to receive free produce.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 12

Back to School Party and free backpack giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Tioga Central School campus, 27 Fifth Ave., Tioga Center. Hosted by Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga. Free event. There will be haircuts, fun activities, games, and information about local resources by community organizations. To volunteer or participate as a group, call (607) 272-5062 ext. 311 or email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org.

Community Focus Group, 10:30 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. wants to learn about the community’s needs. For more information, call (607) 687-4222 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

Focus Group at NV Community Connection, 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc., who is looking for input regarding needs in the community.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., NV Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be sausage and peppers with a summer pasta salad and dessert. Cost is a $7 suggested donation, and $5 for those 60 and older.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

AUGUST 13

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Route 17C. Freewill offering. All are welcome.

The Eighth Legislative Regular Meeting of 2024, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet present “Three Billy Goats Gruff” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” 3 p.m. at the Community Connection Event Center, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

CCE, Soil and Water, and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition Beef Cow Pasture Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Twin Brook Farm, 304 Lainhart Rd., Owego. Free to attend, but guests must register in advance. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/CCETiogaPW2 or call Donette at (607) 391-2662.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego.

Kids’ Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group will make a variety of ocean themed crafts including bubble wrap sea turtle paintings. All ages are invited.

AUGUST 14

Mammo on the Move Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TOIs Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule your appointment.

Tioga Opportunities Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Community Connection hall, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Virtual Community Focus Group, 5:30 p.m. Call (607) 687-4222 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org for logon information.

Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two Festival, 5 to 8 p.m., stop in for tickets at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, or visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on the “Wine and Dine” tab to purchase tickets online.

AUGUST 15

Lego Night, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87573340739?pwd=P51mtbW7onZZDKcxvbxp04OPO5tG3X.1; Meeting ID: 875 7334 0739; Passcode: 999143.

AUGUST 16

Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30, The Depot, Newark Valley.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and Community Focus Group at Inspire S-VE

Community and Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about dragons. Participants will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session.

AUGUST 17

Spook Hill Farm 5K Trail Race / Fun Run and Children’s Run and Ride, 1069 Prentice Hill Rd., Newark Valley. Newark Valley Community Connection, Inc., the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, NYSUT, and Confluence Running sponsor this event. Walk, ride and explore. There will be live music, food, raffles, and fun. They will have a 5K-trail race with gorgeous panoramic views that will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://northerntiogachamber.org/northern-tioga-5k/.

Food Giveaway, 11 a.m. to noon, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. No registration required. Please pull around to the back of the church and one of the volunteers will greet you.

AUGUST 18

Mass on the Grass, 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion #4. There will be fellowship and a Dish to Pass following the service. Hosted by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting and Picnic, Kirby Park, 182 E. River Rd., Nichols. Activities start at 11 a.m. with geo cutting and crafting items like rings and spiders out of wire and beads. The picnic is at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service and drink. The club will provide sloppy joes, hotdogs, and rolls. There will be games after the meals. This is open to the public. Visit www.chehannarocks.com to learn more.

Gospel / Bluegrass Band “The Williamson Branch” returns to East Smithfield, Pa., 6 p.m. on the Green. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group. You can check out their website at www.williamsonbranch.com. For more information, contact Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.

AUGUST 19

Rock Hunt at Waverly Glen, 10:30 a.m., 85 Moore St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

AUGUST 21

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

AUGUST 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Stop in to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

Tioga Opportunities Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin UMC, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

AUGUST 23

Rick Marsi “Panama: Tent Camp Adventure”, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

Community Focus Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. wants to learn about the community’s needs. For more information, call (607) 687-4222 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 24

Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd, Vestal. Bounce houses, face painting, games, a dunk tank, and more. Free for the community.

AUGUST 26

Valley Chorus End of Summer Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Ball park pavilion.

Members should bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. New members are welcome.

Teddy Bear Picnic at Waverly Glen, 10:30 a.m., 85 Moore St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

AUGUST 28

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register the Tuesday before Aug. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

AUGUST 29

Tioga Opportunities WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Sensory Play at Muldoon Park, 10:30 a.m., 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 30

Greg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley.

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.

AUGUST 31

Waits Cemetery Association Yard and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5108 Valley Rd., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrate Recovery Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Support for everyone affected by addiction.

SEPTEMBER 2

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St, Nichols. There will be small appliances, household necessities and decor, books, and electronics. There will be a $2 Bag sale at 1:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 3

Toddler Tuesdays begin, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

SEPTEMBER 6

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

SEPTEMBER 7

Owego United Methodist Church Parking Lot Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 261 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 16

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 27

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.