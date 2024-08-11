A Pastor’s Thoughts; Be That Friend

By Pastor Harry Schloder, Tioga Center Baptist Church —

I am presently studying the life of Jonathan, son of Saul – king of Israel. It has been a fascinating study, and I’ve learned much. If you asked a person familiar with the stories and people found in the Scriptures what they knew of Jonathan, they’d most likely reference his friendship with David – and rightly so.

Saul was envious of young David, and was seeking to kill him. David and his band of warriors were hiding in caves and groves, and it seemed Saul and his armies were in continual pursuit.

The constant hardship and unjustified antagonism wore David down emotionally at times, even to the point of despair. And it was in those times of despair that Jonathan demonstrated great friendship, kindness, and support.

That’s the setting for these verses found in the book of 1Samuel: “So David saw that Saul had come out to seek his life. And David was in the Wilderness of Ziph in a forest. Then Jonathan, Saul’s son, arose and went to David in the woods and strengthened his hand in God. And he said to him, ‘Do not fear, for the hand of Saul my father shall not find you. You shall be king over Israel, and I shall be next to you. Even my father Saul knows that.’” (23:15-17)

Notice that Jonathan went to meet David. He didn’t send a messenger. He didn’t send a servant. He went himself. It was a risky venture. If discovered by his father he would be putting not only David’s life in jeopardy, but also his own. But he went anyway to meet his friend and uplift him in the most difficult of times.

We live in a day and age when communication has become very convenient. We can call, text, email or message from just about anywhere at any time. And there are times when a text or a quick message can be just the thing to encourage a friend or family member.

But there are times when the encouragement is best done face to face. In those times, take the time and make the effort to GO.

Also notice how Jonathan sought to shift David’s focus from his circumstances to his God. David was focused on Saul’s anger, resources, and persistence. He was on the edge of being overwhelmed. Jonathan redirected David’s attention to something greater.

Jonathan didn’t shift David’s focus inward. He didn’t remind David of his great skill and wisdom, or of his own personal strength. He didn’t give a personal pep talk.

“You can do this, David. You’re strong! You’re smart! You will get through this.”

Had Jonathan tried that tactic, David likely would have argued his own personal weakness, fatigue and doubts at that moment.

Jonathan didn’t shift David’s focus outward – on the victories he’d already won, on the times he’d already escaped Saul’s pursuit, on the band of warriors who were following and defending him, or the numbers of people in the kingdom who were supportive of David. He didn’t point David horizontally to the circumstances he was facing. The circumstances had David on the verge of total defeat.

Instead, Jonathan pointed David’s focus upward – to his God. He reminded his friend of the promise God had made to him about one day being king. In doing so he also reminded David that God is wiser and more powerful than Saul, and that he truly had nothing to fear from the king’s pursuit. God would sustain him, strengthen him, and fulfill His promises to him.

Jonathan’s demonstration of friendship to David and the nature of his encouragement serve as a great model for us today. As we try to encourage family and friends during the difficult times and circumstances they face, may we help to turn their focus not inward or outward, but upward – to God and the promises He has made in His Word.

It is there that they will find strength and peace, even in difficult times.

Be somebody’s Jonathan.