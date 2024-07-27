Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host ‘Milk and Tea – A WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party’ to Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) recently announced they will host “Milk and Tea – A WIC Breastfeeding Tea Party” as part of TOI’s celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, an annual global campaign aimed at raising awareness and promoting the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers and babies worldwide.

The Milk and Tea Party, scheduled for Monday, July 29, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, aims to bring families and community members together to celebrate the importance of breastfeeding and to raise awareness about the support available to breastfeeding mothers in Tioga County.

The event will feature delicious tea, sandwiches and desserts, along with fun family crafts, a photo booth, and a free raffle.

“We are thrilled to host this exciting event as part of our commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and promoting the health benefits of breastfeeding,” said Brianna O’Neill, WIC coordinator at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

She added, “World Breastfeeding Week is an opportunity for us to highlight the significance of breastfeeding in early childhood development and to provide a supportive environment for families in our community.”

This free event is open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, call (607) 687-3147, email WIC@tiogaopp.org, or send a message on Facebook at @toiwicprogram.