The Apalachin Lions Club awarded $3,000 in Scholarships for 2024. Winners received $1,000 at their respective Awards Ceremonies.

The scholarship is to promote and reward young people for service to their community and school.

This year’s three winners are Zoey Schneider, from Owego Free Academy; Alystair Klein, from Montrose Area High School; and Madelyn Robinson, from Vestal Senior High.