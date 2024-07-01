Collector Car Corner / Cars We Remember / Mailbag overflow: Nostalgia enthusiast, ‘The Rip Chords’ miss and Chrysler/AMC merger vehicles

By Greg Zyla —

Hello Greg. What a joy it was to see you revisit the subject of your nostalgic memory column of Sears from back in 2017, especially with adding updates to the column like your first visits to McDonald’s, Old Bridge Speedway, and so on.

Boy, do I ever miss those days.

I, too, remember the construction of the interstates, along with Stuckey’s and Howard Johnson’s restaurants. I remember going there with my family and ordering an all you can eat fried clam platter for all of $4, along with some refreshing HoJo cola.

My brother Andy and I would ride our bikes virtually everywhere back then in the summer and would be gone for most of the day, and my Mother would never be worried about us. We would often ride to a small nearby shopping center, look at, and buy the plastic model cars at the dime stores there with the money we made cutting the neighbor’s grass. Then we’d have a soda in a paper cone cup at the lunch counter.

You mentioned the Hires Root Beer stand in the middle of Sears. I also remember the candy and nut counter there, and fondly remember the delicious and warm salty little peanuts that my Dad would get and share with us.

I, too, remember the gas stations with their distinctive smells, the colorful small flags sparkling and flapping in the breeze along with the cars up on the lifts, and the bulk oil for sale along with an attendant who would ask you if you wanted him to check the oil and wash the windshield.

Anyways, it was so nice to see your latest column, and thanks again for a wonderful trip down memory lane. I see your columns online and was so glad to see the latest one published in The Owego Pennysaver Press on May 19 of this year. I’m the same Dan York from Pottstown, Pa. whom you originally published my letter from in your column back in 2017. I’m going to be 68 on Sept. 15, so we’re not too far apart as far as age is concerned. I’m very much looking forward to reading your next column about nostalgia. Take care, Dan York, Pottstown, Pa.

A: Dan, it is great hearing from you again and that you still read my weekly columns. It seems that over the last year I’m receiving more and more letters from readers that center on car era nostalgia more so than wondering about, for example, a 1965 GTO.

I feel because of AI and any Google or Yahoo search box, people who used to write to me about a classic car specific now can take the easy way out and just do a computer search for their answer.

However, I’ve always included my personal recollections on all car questions, and that’s why after 51 years of writing weekly columns on cars and motorsports I’m still receiving a good amount of mail from people like you, my wonderful readers.

Thanks again Dan; you made my day.

What? No ‘Hey Little Cobra’ in Top 10 list?

Q: Greg, I enjoy reading your columns, which are always interesting and informative. However, regarding your Top 10 car song list, I’m wondering how could you not include the two classics – “Hey Little Cobra” and “Three Window Coupe” – both by “The Rip Chords”? Chas C., Kulpmont, Pa.

A: Chas, you have a valid point with the songs from The Rip Chords, especially “Hey Little Cobra.”

Specifically, “Hey Little Cobra” is a classic surf rock hit recorded in 1963 featuring catchy lyrics celebrating the hot rod culture and Ford’s new sportscar, the Shelby Cobra.

Terry Melcher sings the song’s lead vocal, and it reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in February of 1964. It stayed on the list for 14 weeks, and the song also made it to No. 2 on the Music Vendor list.

“Hey Little Cobra” was produced by Melcher and Bruce Johnston. Melcher is Doris Day’s son, and he went on to become the producer of hit recordings by The Byrds and Paul Revere.

Johnston, meanwhile, is also noteworthy, as he later became a full-fledged member of The Beach Boys and composer of “I Write the Songs,” written when he was a member of The Beach Boys. His song was made famous by Barry Manilow, one of numerous others who did covers of the song including Frank Sinatra, David Cassidy and even the King himself, Elvis Pressley.

Originally The Rip Chords comprised of just two singers, and they weren’t Mechler and Johnston. Ernie Bringas and Phil Stewart were the founding members, although Melcher (who signed the duo to a contract) and Johnston did lots of vocal work along the way, including “Hey Little Cobra.” Melcher sang the lead while Bringas was unavailable and out of town during the taping of the hit single.

Johnston replaced Brian Wilson when Wilson refused to tour with The Beach Boys, as he hated flying and had panic attacks. He instead stayed home and wrote many of The Beach Boys’ biggest hits while the boys toured.

Chas, thanks for your letter. When I do an update on the best car songs I promise to include “Hey Little Cobra” on the list, replacing the cult classic, “A Young Man Is Gone” by The Beach Boys.

I plain forgot about this impressive song. As for “Three Window Coupe,” it’s good, but won’t make my Top 10 list.

Chrysler and AMC merge vehicles

Q: Greg, as I recall, when Chrysler and AMC merged around 1988, Chrysler dealers inherited the AMC car line. Here’s my list of these vehicles.

Eagle Medallion 1988-1989, basically a Renault assembled in France. Plagued with electrical problems, brake problems and much more, Chrysler Corporation bought a number of these vehicles back from retail customers and traded out some owners into new Chrysler vehicles.

Eagle Premier, built in Canada and again plagued with several issues. Included were computer, electrical, transmission, and paint problems. Silver and white on the “Limited” (with leather) were the most popular colors. The base car was not all that popular, kind of an “Ugly Duckling” to the Dodge Monaco.

Eagle Talon 1988-1989, joint venture car with Mitsubishi, built in this country. Available in AWD and FWD it is basically the same car as the Plymouth Laser. The car had drivetrain and electrical problems.

Chrysler T C Maserati Convertible 1989-1991, joint venture with Maserati and assembled in Italy. There were delays in initial production and introduction into the United States. By the time the vehicles were available for sale in this country, the bloom was off the rose. They were remarkably similar to a Chrysler Lebaron convertible, with a K-Car dash and controls. Chrysler Corporation had a problem getting dealers to take them. Many went into company field service and then eventually went to Chrysler Factory Sales and auctions.

Chrysler Crossfire 2004-2008, joint venture with Kaman assembled in Germany.

Built on a Mercedes chassis, there were delays in production and delivery to U.S. dealers.

After we got our first one at the dealership, we tried to cancel the remaining vehicles we had on order. It took over a year to sell all three we had. (John worked for Chrysler dealers at that time.)

One good seller, Eagle Premier “LTD” AWD Woody Wagon, bought a number of these vehicles at Chrysler Factory Sales. Most of the customers that bought them were previous owners that already owned one.

FYI, I thought you would like to know this bit of history. John Hannon, Manchester, Conn.

A: John, thanks so much for the very interesting information on the Chrysler / AMC initial joint efforts and other Chrysler joint ventures. You’ve been one of my most active readers, and following your lifetime and diverse employment history in the automobile business I welcome your efforts and thank you for sharing your knowledge with my readers.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes interaction with his readers. Be it auto nostalgia, collector cars or motorsports, Greg welcomes your input. Write him at greg@gregzyla.com or snail mail to Greg at Roosevelt Street, Sayre, Pa. 18840.)