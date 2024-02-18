What’s Happening for the week of February 18, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Starting in January, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

FEBRUARY 18

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Village Chapel, 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

Snack, Sip and Paint, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $25 fee includes snacks, paint, and a 12 x 16 canvas.

FEBRUARY 19

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

AARP Driver Refresher Course, 1 Session Only, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, Main Street, Spencer. For sign up information, call (607) 589-4667.

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m. at the library, located at 41 N. Main St. in Spencer, N.Y. Refreshments will be served following the meeting. All are welcome.

The Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa., will be closed in observance of Presidents Day and will reopen on Feb. 20.

FEBRUARY 20

Scams Presentation by Action for Older Persons, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn how to better protect yourself from scams targeting older adults. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Kiwanis Aktion Club, 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. (two meetings), Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, Erie Street, Owego. Chartered by The Owego Kiwanis Club, the group hopes to involve local adults, 18 and older and with disabilities in this Kiwanis-family program. Contact Kathy Nichols-Newell by calling or text to (859) 358-0164, or by email to knewell00804@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 21

Tioga County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald Dougherty County Office Building, Legislative Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, by calling (607) 687-8257 or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Warriors Book Club, 4-4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. The group will discuss the Warriors book series by Erin Hunter, eat some popcorn, and do a related activity. The book series is recommended for ages nine to 12.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Winter Greek Food Dinner featuring Spanakopita, Moussaka, and more, 4:30-6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Spencer. Good will donation to benefit organizations in the community. Takeout available.

FEBRUARY 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 23

VFW Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. They will be serving Chicken and Biscuits, and the cost is $15.

Family Story Time, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. There will be toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Annual Lenten Fish Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The cost is $15 per dinner. Drive thru pickup available. To reserve your tickets, call the church office at (607) 687-1068.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalcing Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about polar bears. The Puppet Theater will perform at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They will have playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

FEBRUARY 24

OFA Post Prom Cornhole Tournament and Chicken BBQ Fundraiser, BBQ from noon to 4 p.m., tournament sign up at noon for 1 p.m. start, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. For more information, call Laurie at (607) 972-9131.

OFA Post Prom Benefit, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-1371 for more information.

FEBRUARY 25

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. Suggested donation is $10, and $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations appreciated, but not required, by calling (607) 308-1503.

FEBRUARY 26

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 26 to MARCH 25

Five Week 8 Hour America’s Boating Course®, 7 to 9 p.m., Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City. The charge for course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration, contact Education Officer Les Smith at (607) 797-7391.

FEBRUARY 27

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

FEBRUARY 28

Technology Help, 3 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, 12519 State Rt. 38, Berkshire. Want to know more about your telephone, computer, tablet, etc.? Let Jim from Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga help. For more information, email to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

FEBRUARY 29

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 1

Caroline Center Church fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

MARCH 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Easter Vendor Event and Silent Auction, hosted by the Nichols Bicentennial Committee, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nichols Fire Station, located at 106 W. River Rd. in Nichols.

MARCH 11

Takeout meal featuring lasagna, salad, and more at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Pick up is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to preorder at (607) 699-3302. The cost of the meal is $12.

MARCH 15

Nichols Bicentennial 200th Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, 2-4 p.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

MARCH 18

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 21

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols.

MARCH 22 to MARCH 24

Weekend long Marriage Help Program hosted by Retrouvaille of the Southern Tier of New York and the Rochester Retrouvaille Community will be held in Canandaigua, N.Y. The registration fee for the weekend is $300 per couple, although no couple has been denied the chance to heal their marriage due to lack of funds. For confidential information, visit www.helpourmarriage.org or call (607) 785-3720.

MARCH 28

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.