Volunteering in America; Trout Ponds project underway in Newark Valley

On Friday, Oct. 20, members of the community and beyond gathered at Trout Ponds in Newark Valley to assist with the repair, restoration, and beautification of the municipal park that is located in the heart of Newark Valley. Made possible through a Lowe’s Home Towns Repair and Restore grant, the funding will allow for the build of a full-size basketball court, the refurbishment of three pavilions and a gazebo, update the bathrooms, install drinking fountains, and much more.

According to Newark Valley Trustee Joe Mooney, who serves as the Trout Ponds Project manager as well, the grant and project is a “big win” for the community of Newark Valley.

“Recreation is at the heart of our communities, and today’s volunteer event brings a sense of togetherness to the effort,” said Trustee Mooney.

All together, about 50 volunteers showed up last Friday to paint things, rake paths, work on gazebos and benches, and to clean things up and beautify them. Volunteers included members of the Interact Club out of Newark Valley, Village Officials, area residents, and team members from Lowe’s, with one driving all the way from Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

That volunteer was Rob Weber, who is an employee and volunteer with Lowe’s. For Weber, the drive was the best part.

“The colors were peak,” Weber stated, “and the best part of the day is doing this,” he added, with a paintbrush in his hand.

The park, which is open year round, offers a place for summer recreation to take place, sports teams, school activities, hikers, a summer reading program, concerts in the park, the youth football league, and much more.

“Any way we can assist in improving the lives of everyone, then we are doing our jobs,” said Newark Valley’s Mayor, Jim Tornatore, who was volunteering as well last Friday. Village Trustees also joined in to lend a hand and although Scott Kasmarcik, deputy mayor, was only there in spirit, a cut out humored the others as they worked throughout the day.

Marcus Meiring, who lives a stone’s throw away from the park, is a site manager for Lowe’s and arrived to lend a hand last Friday.

“I come here all the time,” said Meiring, “so I thought I would lend a hand too.”

As for volunteering, it is what helps small communities to thrive, and that work was evident in last Friday’s effort in Newark Valley, and at Trout Ponds.

Beautification efforts will continue at Trout Ponds. To learn more, visit https://villagenv.com/residents/parks/trout-ponds/.