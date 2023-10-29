What’s Happening for the week of October 29, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER / NOVEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. Join the Ranch Riders 4-H Club and the G&B family for an evening of pizza treats and fun. Dress up yourself, and your horse! RSVP to G&B Farms by calling (607) 341-5911 by Oct. 13.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The cost is $13 and the dinner is take-out only, with curbside pickup. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068. Advance tickets are recommended.

OCTOBER 30

Adult Computer Literacy Class: Microsoft Word, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 31

Halloween Spooktacular, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Event will feature dinner and a costume party, with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Open Faced Turkey Sandwich, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 1

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Speedsville Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Speedsville Community Hall, Speedsville. All are welcome to attend.

Free Build on Wednesday with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Meet the Author – “Being Dead” by Richard Leise, 6:30 p.m., Tappan-Spaulding, 6 Rock St., Newark Valley. The first five people will get a free copy and it will be sold at a discount rate of $10.

NOVEMBER 2

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Sponsored by Apalachin Lions Club.

The Apalachin Lions 60th Annual Senior Citizen Dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Donoli’s Restaurant, Route 434, Apalachin. If you are a senior citizen and would like to attend but did not receive an invitation, call Lion Donald Castellucci Jr. at (607) 687-0965. The dinner includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal and entertainment.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 3

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours , 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about squirrels.

NOVEMBER 3 and 4

Biennial Hooked Rug Show, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal.

Coburn Free Library book sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. The sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the elevator annex entryway. For more information, call the library at (607) 687-3520.

NOVEMBER 4

Country Roads Holiday Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 Rte. 38, Newark Valley. They are looking for Crafters and Vendors to participate. Contact Kat Amato by calling (607) 237-9477.

All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Dept., 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Donations accepted.

Kids’ crafts, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Drop in to make sponge painted turkeys. All ages are welcome.

The Ollie and Nola Show (therapy dog storytime), 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holiday Bazaar, Cookie Walk and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Encounter Church, 85 Freedom Lane, Milan, Pa.

NOVEMBER 6

Putting the Garden to Bed with Cornell Cooperative Extension, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Get gardening tips and learn how to prepare your garden beds for winter. Call (607)-687-4120 to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 7

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society presentation, covered dish supper at 6 p.m., “The World of Chocolate” by Dr. Bob Hensen at 7:30 p.m., Airport Senior Community Center, 78 Piper St. Sayre. For more information, call (607) 425-7426 or visit https://susquehannavalleyaudubon.org/.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information and Technology Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 8

Free Community Class offered by Sarah Misson of Align with Sarah, Topic: Chakra Balancing and How This Relates to Chronic Pain Relief, Candor Free Library. Runs 90 minutes and includes time at the end for questions. More information sign up is available online at www.alignwithsarah.com, or call / text (607) 354-1037.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Athens Senior Citizens Club catered Thanksgiving lunch, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.

NOVEMBER 9

BINGO for older adults, 1-2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Evening Book Club – Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Newark Valley Historical Society’s Veterans Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For reservations call (607) 642-9516, leave your name and how many will be attending.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Vendor registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library’s 9th Annual Christmas Market (set for Nov. 25). Food Trucks are welcome to apply. For an application, stop by the library or email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org.

NOVEMBER 14

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

Tioga County Legislature’s Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislature 2024 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 St. Rte. 38 in Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 16

Afternoon Book Club – The Broken Girls by Simone St. James, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 to make your reservation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, and under 60 is $7.

NOVEMBER 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

NOVEMBER 18

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Lunch is available. Benefits the Apalachin United Women in Faith.

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. South, Big Flats. Free Admission. For more information, call (607) 542-8860.

MakerSpace: Holiday Stockings, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required. Call (607) 625-3333

NOVEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Monthly Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego

NOVEMBER 22

Food Bank of the Southern Tier Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Registration required by Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

NOVEMBER 25

9th Annual Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

NOVEMBER 27

Adult Computer Literacy Class, 5 to 7p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 28

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 30

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.