Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 11, 2023 through Sept. 17, 2023 there were 121 calls for service, nine traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Chad A. Wiggins, age 33 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Wiggins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Alena M. Floyd, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear in Court. Floyd was turned over to the Broome County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cory J. Kennedy, age 29 of Mohawk, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Kennedy was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Darrick L. Cody, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. Cody was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Darrick L. Cody, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Cody was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert K. Rose, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court. Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Robert K. Rose, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Bail Jumping in the Second Degree (Felony), for a charge originating from the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office. Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Supreme Court.

Lauryn J. Latier, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated DWI with a Child Passenger (Felony), Driving a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Three Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Drinking Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Latier was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Sarah A. Hodges, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Arrest Warrant issued by the State of Pennsylvania following an Investigation of Suspicious Person on Chestnut Street. Hodges was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Justin J. Smith, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper Tail Lights (Violation), and Improper Window Tint (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17, Westbound. Smith was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Sept. 14, 2023, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the Village of Owego for an Overdose. Upon arriving, Owego Police Officers provided First Aid, including the administration of three doses of Narcan (Naloxone). The Female was transported via Owego Ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital and eventually recovered.