Readers’ Column for the week of August 27, 2023

The most appropriate and coherent question, what is the definition and description of climate? Koppen classification or a selected period of time related to weather. What is the basis that lets us get on the same single page? We look to these pages because the knowledge and information is out there waiting to be shared here. Back to square one, are we talking climate or weather? The questions about sources of information relate to the information used, its source and the methodology of reaching conclusions presented. The weather changes daily. When does it become climate?

This is in regards to the person who scammed me in Apalachin for paving. I want you to know that you haven’t gotten away with anything because you will get your comeuppance.

I have three beautiful extra large Boston Fern plants that I would like to give away to someone who would take them inside for the winter. You can call me at (607) 687-1185.

Thank you, Owego town board members, for insisting on finally following proper procedures. We don’t need another scathing report from the New York State Comptroller’s office. Again, thank you.

For the person giving away the Yamaha Baby grand piano? I would love to have it. My number is (607) 972-9238. Thank you.

Someone wrote about getting rid of prescription glasses. The Lions Club takes them, Walmart Vision Center has a box, Goodwill takes them, and there used to be a box outside of Sweeney’s that also had a place for eyeglasses.

Where locally can I get one male duck, preferably like a mallard? It has to be locally, and I just need one male duck; call (607) 625-3564.

To the person calling in about the Waverly police officers and having to wait, Waverly police officers are probably the best in the area. I’ve had to use them several times. One time I had to wait because they were responding to a car accident. But they got there soon, they’re very patient, they’re very helpful, and they’re shorthanded. Before you put something in the paper condemning police departments, fire departments, neighbors or anything, you better find out the facts. All you have to do is go to the Waverly board meeting the second and third or fourth Tuesday of the month to find out before you start criticizing people.

Is there anything you could do about kids going into the Trout Ponds and being cruel to the snakes in there? They’re beating them up and throwing rocks at them. Is there anything you could do about it, please? Whoever takes care of Trout Ponds, can you make a sign saying to not do that to them?

I am a beginning quilter who is looking for an experienced quilter to learn from. I am not sure what things I need to buy, like sewing machines, etc. Please respond to this column and then we can find a way to connect. I would much rather learn from someone who knows what they’re doing than watching a YouTube video.

Please, this is not a joke. I would like to know if anyone around knows where to get a paternity test?

Please donate your time if you can to Northern Neighbors Network to provide transportation to some people that used to take public transportation that was eliminated by the state. Please call (607) 657-2328 if you can do this for the community. Thank you.

I have a box of yarn if anybody wants it, just leave your number.

Can you believe the village of Owego is going to spend 1.2 million dollars of the DRI funds to create a new skate park in Marvin Park? Ridiculous!

I would like to see 40 mph speed limit signs on East Beecher Hill Road in Owego. It is a high road with many curves, blind driveways, pet walkers, joggers, bikers and no shoulders, only ditches. Many are speeding and even passing cars that are obeying the laws. I’d like to see some speed limit signs on that road soon.

Thank you for continuing to allow our freedom of speech. If you can no longer tolerate other people’s opinion, I suggest you just don’t read it. For the rest of us, it is a way to express our feelings during these trying times.

I, too, miss my Felix Roma bread. What a great opportunity for someone who knows how to run the business, and for such a great favorite of everyone. The word bread is not the same without it.

For the person asking about where to donate used eyeglasses, the Apalachin Lions Club maintains a deposit box for used eyeglasses (and hearing aids) at Sweeney’s Plaza on Route 434, next to their recycling area. All items donated are gratefully accepted, refurbished and used, to help individuals in need.

I think everyone that protests fossil fuels by stopping traffic and interfering with sports and businesses should do so naked, shoeless and without signs, since the clothes and signs are made using fossil fuels.

This is to the Climate hysteric that wants quotable sources. Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air finds China quadrupled the amount of new coal power approvals in 2022 compared to 2021. India is expected to commission 10 thermal power units of an aggregate 7,010 MW capacity in fiscal year 2022-23, the largest such addition since 2017-18, according to a status report by the federal power ministry released June 3. Africa is to double coal fired plants by 2030. Are any of the above emitters going to start changing their emissions? No, but our government insists that you should reduce your living standard in the name of climate change. Even if you believe the hysteria, you better look for ways to live with it because the rest of the World is doing just that.

The Apalachin Lions Club maintains a collection point for eyeglasses. It is located in the Sweeney’s Plaza on Route 434. A blue and yellow mailbox is located to the left of the store entrance.

“A lot of people look back on high school as the halcyon days of their youth. At least that’s what I’ve heard. I certainly had some fun times in high school: driving around with my best friend, running track, hanging out at the mall. But my overwhelming memory is of constant indignation. The parties we didn’t get invited to, the teachers we found unfair, the boys who didn’t like us back – every little bump in the road felt catastrophic because we had no framework for understanding the world beyond our small town. Given those heightened emotions, I feel lucky to have been among the last wave of American high schoolers to escape the omnipresence of Instagram.” — Abigail Weinberg. Mother Jones. Aug. 17, 2023

National Political Viewpoints

I see where Benedict Donald cancels his release of his irrefutable report claiming the election fraud in Georgia. Why would he cancel the release of his irrefutable report? You people believe anything! I got two bridges to sell you.

Here’s an interesting statistic I just heard on TV. Under President Donald Trump, the average income per family was $6,400 more a year, under Joe Biden it’s minus $4,000 a year. So let me add it up for you, it’s $10,400 per year more than the average family made before Biden Nomics. There, follow the science.

Here’s to the person complaining about the climate deniers. Go on and look up Judith A. Curry. She’ll tell you the truth. She has a PhD in science and she’ll tell you all about it. It’s a bunch of bogus crap like I said it was. The only thing is, the scientists can’t say anything because they’re under a gag order. If they say anything they’ll lose their job and they will probably get put in jail. It is the government. They get tons of money by pushing this nonsense and getting people scared and riled up. It’s another scare tactic by our government. And the Democrats are pushing hard, so you can tell who’s got the most money invested in it.

It doesn’t surprise me that Donald jailbird Trump is going to avoid the first debate. He’s not going to show up. Apparently he’s afraid of Chris Christie tearing him up. At least Christie is telling the truth, which is more than I can say about Trump.

So the Trump hating prosecutor from Georgia who charged him and 18 others with election interference, which are all bogus charges by the way, is scheduling his trial and their trial the day before Super Tuesday, which is election interference. Even a Democrat should be able to see the irony in this. You’re getting so obvious with your hatred for Trump. Wake up America!

This is nuts! Where and how do we feed and clothe, medical, and house millions of migrants? They’re in empty buildings, police stations, ball fields, etc. What’s this country going to be?

Hello Biden voters, please put the signs back out in your yards so the illegal immigrants know where to go. Thank you.

I never heard an explanation from any of you know it all Democrats out there why Nancy Pelosi turned down the 10,000 armed National Guard members that Donald Trump offered on Jan. 4. And why would there be FBI undercover agents in the crowd encouraging people to rush the Capital? You don’t have an answer for that. Well, there’s evidence and plenty of it. If you watch something besides fake news, you’d realize it. But what do you expect from the liberal democrats with double standards.

I believe someone missed the point of the comment about indicting Trump on jaywalking. I’m rooting that he is indicted for jaywalking because every time he’s hit with these false allegations his poll numbers go right through the roof and he is going to be your next president. So I have my glasses on and the man has done nothing wrong, and he did not do anything because of the election. How can you go to bed at night and he’s way ahead of Biden, and get up a couple of hours later and Biden has surpassed him? It makes no sense. It defies logic. So I suggest you put your glasses on and think about it.

Please explain to me how anyone can say Hunter has done no wrong. What about the gun charge, the tax evasion? We know that if that was you or I, we would be in jail. I don’t know how someone can say he’s done nothing wrong. Somebody must not be paying attention.

Yes, I don’t know how stupid people can be. Democrats and Republicans, they are both nothing but a bunch of crooks. They all should be thrown in jail and prove that nobody is above the law. This is nothing more than a big joke and our country is suffering. As a Vietnam veteran, I am ashamed of our country the way it is today with our government. So let’s get this country straightened out.

Well, it turns out that four members of the squad, who are very anti-police, spend over $1.2 million for extra protection for themselves. That’s above and beyond what the government provides for them. I guess as long as they are safe that’s all that matters. What a joke!

It’s funny, the other day I just had a feeling that there’s less hate and anger in the country this month so far in August. I couldn’t figure out why and then I got the answer; The View is on hiatus for the month. Less fear mongering, racism and hatred being spread. Maybe they should go on hiatus forever.

I’m just wondering, will all these politicians who are signing that loyalty pledge and all of these Trumpsters, are they all going to drink the Kool-Aid when Trump tells them to? Have a good day.

Those studies have proven that masks don’t work. So what are the Democrats trying to do? They’re trying to mandate them again. Don’t let these people bully you . And, if you notice, the closer you get to the election next year the more about COVID they bring up as a distraction. They’ll broaden the way you can vote, how you can vote, how long you can vote. They’ll do anything to steal an election because they know their policies have failed, and everybody knows it. These people have no conscience. Fight back. Masks have been proven not to work, period!

I see where Mark Meadows wasn’t able to get the case from state to federal jurisdiction. It looks like the walls are closing in on old Benedict Donald and Mark Meadows. Why would he want to make it a federal case? Yeah, so he weasels his way out of it. We all know it.

Every time I pick up the paper and read this column, there’s somebody in here complaining about Trump. I’m not a Trump man, but I want to tell you something. It’s high time somebody starts complaining about the guy that’s in the White House. I voted for that guy. He is so corrupt. He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about me, and all he cares about is making billions of dollars for his family no matter how he does it. We live from paycheck to paycheck for the last three years under that man that I voted for, so don’t sit there and complain about Trump. Let’s start complaining about the boob we put in there!

I see where they are criticizing President Biden for not wearing a tan suit when he went to visit the people in Hawaii after their wildfire. That kind of reminds me of you Republicans criticizing Michelle Obama because she had short sleeves instead of long sleeves. Are you people crazy? We have bigger problems in this country. Then you pick on the most silly, stupid, trivial crap. It’s no wonder you guys keep on losing. Hey, stay the course.

If you do not want a twice impeached, four times indicted President, then don’t support Trump. If you don’t want to see our democracy turned into an autocracy, don’t support Trump. If you would like to have a President who understands basic math showing that he lost an election, don’t support Trump. If you don’t want your military put in more danger due to a President taking military secrets to his resort home, don’t support Trump.

If you would like to see very wealthy folks and companies pay their fair share in taxes, do not support Republican candidates. They give way too many tax breaks to these individuals and companies, and the trickle down economics do not work.

#Christians with a conscience

Who else besides me is fed up with high gas prices, doubled prices on many grocery and other necessary items; unaffordable vehicles; rising insurance costs and taxes across the board; bad roads and crumbling infrastructure; and unkempt public areas, etc. while billions are sent to Ukraine. We have an ever increasing homeless population; a continuing drug / fentanyl problem; and an inability to enjoy a meal out due to unaffordability. In the U.S.A., a large number of folks can’t provide for their basic necessities such as food, winter coats, a safe place to live, etc., yet funding is directed to an out of control migrant situation. Things aren’t right.

I would love to send letters in and sign my name, but I’m afraid to because of age related issues. I wouldn’t be able to handle the abuse or bullying of the progressive liberals that believe they are more informed and smarter than the average people that seem to follow items in this paper.

Doesn’t it just make you proud that our president took a break from his vacation at a $15 million house of a campaign donor in Nevada to go to Hawaii and speak to the people who lost everything, including loved ones. I can only imagine how touched they were by his statements comparing their losses to his own experience of an inconsequential fire in his kitchen, which the fire department had under control in minutes. Now, I’m aware that presidents, like all of us, deserve a vacation, but I don’t know anybody else who can be on vacation for 40 percent of their tenure. I’m also aware that it’s likely most readers of this column know nothing about what I’ve said because you’ll never see or hear about it on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox 40, the local papers, or even news magazines because the White House would put a stop to it.

An FYI to all parents of school aged children; did you know the “Biden administration” wants to re-implement masks in the middle of September? Are you going to let this happen to your children again? If this occurs, just say “no”. Don’t let them be used for political purposes again! Their mental and physical health depends on you.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that illegal immigrants will be housed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, and another 20 million will be sent to New York City to find work and be housed. So not only are we, the residents of New York State, paying the Feds for the lease on the Field, now we’ll pay more to the city with no accounting for the money. So to New York City I say, “You’re Welcome.”

The president’s latest trip away from DC adds to the known 360 vacation days he has taken so far, amounting to nearly 40% of the total time he has spent in office, TheDailyMail.com reports.

Public records released by law on Joe Biden’s IRS 2016 reporting showed AGI (adjusted gross income) of nearly $400,000 with a salary of $255,00. In his 2017 and 2018 IRS AGI the federal tax return, a combined filed income statement, reported more than $11 million AGI. Good to have a son working for you overseas in collusion with known countries and manipulating the system to have incomes which give you an increase of 21 times your salaried employment. Joe is counting on a repeat vote from all you Democrats and Socialists minded taxpayers to continue to perpetrate the grift. Life Is Good.

“Governments can err, presidents do make mistakes, but the immortal Dante tells us that Divine justice weighs the sins of the cold-blooded and the sins of the warm-hearted on different scales. Better the occasional faults of a government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

Now let that sink in. We are looking at the mug shot and an inmate number of a former POTUS who attempted to disenfranchise voters to remain in power. Lock him up.

For the first time in American history a former president has been indicted for the fourth time – a mere two weeks after being indicted for the third time. When will he stop criming? Looking at Trump’s mugshot, do you know who has not been indicted once, let alone four times? Who does not have a mugshot? Who does not have an inmate number in Georgia? Who does not have to go to court to prove their innocence? Hillary Clinton. Trump for prison 2024.

I am confused. Local businesses post at the door that my concealed carry is welcome. My local county government says it is not.

P01135809. That is the former president’s inmate number in Georgia. Never before has a former resident been assigned an inmate number in any state. Congratulations Donald Trump.