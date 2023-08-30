Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga hosts successful ‘Back to School Party’ 

On Monday, Aug. 21, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga hosted a Back to School Party at the Tioga Central High School. Approximately 500 people attended from all over Tioga County, as well as some neighboring counties. Almost 300 backpacks and thousands of school supplies were handed out during this time with the help of many volunteers.

M&T Bank sponsored the event again this year and provided several volunteers to help hand out the backpacks. Julanne Moss, Branch manager of the Lake Street M&T location stated, “It’s always a privilege to be involved with the great work that Catholic Charities does in the local community, especially the Back-to School Party for the kids.”

“We are so grateful for our local businesses that partner together with us in these ways to help out those who may be struggling in our community,” stated CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear.

She added, “These connections and networks with business partners help align the services we provide with our neighbors who need them the most.”

Andy & Son Barbershop provided over 40 haircuts for the children.

“We love doing this for the kids every year,” said Matt Romano.

The Tioga Central School District allowed Catholic Charities to use their property this year. Michelle McLaren, development assistant for CCTT stated, “We are extremely grateful for their support and help with this endeavor.”

Almost two-dozen organizations and agencies were on hand with information about their programs and resources.

“Pulling all of these local groups together becomes like a one-stop-shop for any family looking for assistance with a variety of topics or concerns,” added McLaren.

This year’s participants included Catholic Charities of Tioga County, Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, Lourdes Healthy Families Tioga (PACT), Molina Healthcare, Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY), Aspire Hope, United Healthcare, Fidelis, Tioga Nichols Girl Scouts, Tioga Center United Methodist Church, Tioga Nichols Lions Club, Girl Scouts of NYPENN, Tioga County ASAP, Tioga Probation, South FACE Centers, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Southern Tier Independence Center, the Boy Scouts, NYSEG, and Tioga County Public Health.

McLaren added, as a final note, “At the end of the day it was wonderful to reflect on all of the smiles and joy from the hundreds of people who stopped by. Every child deserves to feel confident on the first day of school, and I am hoping that we were able to provide that extra assurance.”

This event was fully organized by Catholic Charities. Any student and their family from Tioga County were welcome to attend.

To find out how you can help with CCTT and any upcoming events, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.