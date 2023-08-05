Owego Rotary sends student to 40th RYLA leadership conference

The Rotary Club of Owego, N.Y. recently announced that Emma Jaye was selected to participate in the 40th Rotary District 7170 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference held at SUNY Oneonta in Oneonta, N.Y. from June 25-29. Emma joined 85 students from high schools in south-central New York who were able to experience dorm living on the college campus at the end of their junior year of high school, sponsored by their local Rotary Clubs.

During their stay, students had the opportunity to work and study together at the RYLA Conference. Aimed at developing the leadership potential of young people, the conference featured speakers, programs and workshops focused on decision-making, critical thinking, effective communication, time management, ethics, career development, public service, contemporary problems, and other challenging issues.

Emma was able to share her experiences with Rotary Club members at a recent Tuesday noon meeting held at the Belva Lockwood Inn.

For more information about the services Owego Rotary provides to the community and other things that keep Rotarians busy, visit www.owegorotary.org, or Follow OwegoRotary on Facebook and Instagram.