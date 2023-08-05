4H at the Tioga County Fair​

A year’s worth of work, learning and positive youth development will be showcased at the 4H / FFA events at the Tioga County Fair from Aug. ​8 to Aug. 12. Youth and their animals will arrive for vet inspections, weigh-ins and more on Monday, Aug. 7, which is a free admission day at the fair (no carnival rides or attractions).

Some of the events include the showing of horses, beef cows, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits. In addition to animals, other projects will be on display featuring food, art, science, technology, engineering, and other agricultural projects.

Many youth re-invested the money they earned on their livestock auction projects last year in order to have even better project animals this year.

At the fair, 4H will also have its Clover Café open for guests from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Youth Building each day. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the Clover Café will have Cornell Dairy Ice Cream from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Youth Building. Stop by and cool off with a treat!

Last year, according to Jake Brown, board member of Cornell Cooperative Extension, and a former 4H’er himself and as a member of the Heavenly Hogs Club, stated that last year they just served the ice cream.

“We haven’t had a full menu since 2019,” said Brown, adding, “This year they will have a full menu, and Cornell Dairy Ice Cream also donates a portion of their product to the café.”

As far as the hard work to get things ready, Brown stated that the 4H activities at the fair would not be possible without the help from people involved in 4H and the many volunteers who give their time.

As for Brown, he finds the work with CCE and the 4H youth rewarding. “It’s good to give back to a program that gave me so much experience in my youth,” he added.

To learn more about 4H / FFA at the fair visit https://tiogacofair.com/.