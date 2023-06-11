Ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome 41st Annual Owego Strawberry Festival

On Wednesday, June 14, a ribbon cutting ceremony will welcome this year’s 41st Annual Strawberry Festival to downtown Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. on the courthouse steps.

The festival kicks off on Thursday evening with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park in Owego, presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace and Tioga State Bank; Tri-Town Insurance is presenting the medals.

The Thursday event at Hickories Park runs from 5-9 p.m. and features live music throughout the evening under the bandshell, food vendors, beverage vendors, a Kids Fun Run at 5:15, Simple Form Pilates at 5:40 p.m., and a 5K Run / Walk at 6 p.m.

On Friday, June 16, the festival’s block party will kick off at 5 p.m. and feature food, vendors, live music, and a fireworks display before the conclusion of the event at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, June 17, the parade kicks things off at 9:30 a.m. (NOTE NEW TIME) and is followed by entertainment, vendors, food, Star Wars characters, buskers, magicians, and much more. The event concludes on Saturday at 5 p.m. in downtown Owego.

During Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, the organizers will talk about the work behind the festival, and what guests can expect when they arrive in Owego. Following that, set up begins for the event.

For more information on all things festival, visit www.owego.org.