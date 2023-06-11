What’s Happening for the week of June 11, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance, and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday in June, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace UMC.

JUNE 11

Concert on the Green featuring Loren and Ellie Bellows, Edgar Kingsley and Jacob Gilpin at 6 p.m. in East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the East Smithfield Federated Church sanctuary.

Plant Identification Tour by Jeff Smith, 9-11 a.m., Canawanna Nature Preserve, Water Street, Owego. There is parking at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street.

JUNE 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Kim Paul / The Bridge, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Guests can taste prepared recipes and participate in educational group discussions on nutrition topics to support good health. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Psychology of Spending, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/calendar and select your class or call (607) 757-5350.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting, Dish to Pass at 7 p.m., Meeting at 7:30 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. All members are invited.

JUNE 13

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego.

This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81250668537?pwd=TUhXRWxMRnVxckhYNzdqczlDSDBCdz09; Meeting ID: 842 4189 9468; Passcode: 266430. Members are required to attend in person.

JUNE 14

The Athens Senior Citizens Father’s Day Luncheon, noon, Sayre American Legion Post 283. If bad weather occurs they will move to the Airport Senior Community Center. Bring a dish to pass, own table service, and a drink.

Roku – What You Need to Know, 1 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/calendar and select your class or call (607) 757-5350.

JUNE 15

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room of the Health & Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave, 1 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom a https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83604789917?pwd=Q2dNUzIzNnpBaXVFTXFIUmNvUUN2QT09; Meeting ID: 836 0478 9917; Passcode: 782398

JUNE 15, 16 and 17

Owego Strawberry Festival and Rock-n-Run event. There will be a 5K Run / Walk and music at Hickories Park on June 15 from 5-9 p.m. Friday’s Block Party will take place in downtown Owego from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday will kick off with the parade at 9:30 a.m., and continue until 5 p.m. Visit www.owego.org for all things festival or Follow The Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

JUNE 16

Depot Friday Nights: Little Big Band, 7 p.m., The Depot, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E Tioga St., Spencer, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

After School Movie: Super Pets, 3:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Drinks and popcorn provided.

Free Community Ice Cream Social, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa.

JUNE 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Ollie and Nola Show (two certified therapy dogs), 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

James Pierce Memorial Golf Tournament at Catatonk Golf Club, with a Chicken BBQ following at Punks Place in Candor. Tournament begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start with Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin. Call or text Sharleena at (607) 342-7535 for more information or to register. The BBQ will take place at Punk’s Place in Candor from noon-4 p.m. There will be a chicken BBQ dinner, a DJ, Line Dancing, a gun and basket raffles, 50/50 and bake sale. Call or text Denise at (607) 339-6566 for pre-sale chicken BBQ and gun raffle tickets.

JUNE 20

Easy Email with Gmail, 1 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/calendar and select your class or call (607) 757-5350.

JUNE 21

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Ice Cream Party, 5 to 7:30 p.m., The Village Green, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The first 250 are free! Sponsored by Molina Healthcare. Vendors should contact (607) 765-8981 for more information.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road off Day Hollow Road.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Free Community Classes to support relief from Chronic Pain and Anxiety, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

JUNE 22

Tioga County Legislative Meeting (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them and find out from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Magic the Gathering Card Game Event, 3 to 5 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration needed.

JUNE 23

Depot Friday Nights: Ain’t Misbehavin’, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

JUNE 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Memorial Service for Cindy Brougham, 10:30 a.m., Gospel Chapel, 201 North Ave., Owego, N.Y. Rev. Andy Belokur Officiating.

JUNE 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Frank Magni / Social Security Administration, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages. Pizza and drinks while supplies last.