What’s Happening for the week of May 28, 2023

MAY / JUNE

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 6, at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance, and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Meditation with Ed Valentin- Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 29

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Paul Urban / Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Drive-Thru Halsey Valley Fire Department Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $13 per person.

MAY 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tips for Selecting and Managing Online Passwords, 3 p.m., virtual only and no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

Tioga County Property Development Committee Meetings; Governance Meeting at 3:30 p.m., and Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors at 4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room #109, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

JUNE 1

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JUNE 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Eat in or carryout. Dinners are $15 and will include fried fish, broiled fish of chicken, baked potato and roll, coleslaw or applesauce and dessert.

Depot Friday Nights: The Tarps, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

First Friday Worship Service, 6 p.m., Haven Of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JUNE 3

Memorial Motorcycle Ride for Life, registration from 8:45-8:50 a.m. at the Candor Town Hall. The ride will return to Punk’s Place in Candor for a BBQ and music by Ghost Train. The cost is $10 per person to ride, and proceeds benefit the Team Timmy Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Rick Neild at rickyneild@yahoo.com or call (607) 659-7460 or (607) 321-4046.

Free Valley Harmony Concert, 7 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 70 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Donations accepted.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 4

St. John’s Annual Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The cost is $14. Takeout only. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

JUNE 5

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Pete Miller / Bradford County Veterans Services, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 5 and 6

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course – This is a 6-hour course spread across two consecutive days. Class will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m., both days, at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JUNE 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Finger Lakes Finns will sponsor a concert with the Finnish band Kardemimmit at 7 p.m., followed with a reception at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N Aurora St. Ithaca.

JUNE 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them and find out from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

JUNE 8

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JUNE 9

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Marsi “For The Love of Forests” 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

BINGO for Older Adults! Join Tioga Opportunities Inc. for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

JUNE 10

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

The Watts will perform at Trout Ponds Park in the Village of Newark Valley, from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event is made possible with funding from the NYS Council on the Arts Re-grant Program.

Apalachin United Methodist Church Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. For more information call (607) 239-2537. Hosted by Brothers and Sisters for the Cross.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Red Bird Fiber Arts invites area stitchers (not just knitters) to attend Worldwide Knit in Public Day, noon to 6 p.m., 217 Main St., Owego. Join them under the tent outside the shop, bring a lawn chair and a project.

JUNE 11

Concert on the Green featuring Loren and Ellie Bellows, Edgar Kingsley and Jacob Gilpin at 6 p.m. in East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the East Smithfield Federated Church sanctuary.

JUNE 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Kim Paul / The Bridge, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Guests can taste prepared recipes and participate in educational group discussions on nutrition topics to support good health. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JUNE 13

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 14

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

The Athens Senior Citizens Father’s Day Luncheon, noon, Sayre American Legion Post 283. If bad weather occurs they will move to the Airport Senior Community Center. Bring a dish to pass, own table service, and a drink.

JUNE 15, 16 and 17

Owego Strawberry Festival and Rock-n-Run event. There will be a 5K Run / Walk and music at Hickories Park on June 15 from 5-9 p.m. Friday’s Block Party will take place in downtown Owego from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday will kick off with the parade at 9:30 a.m., and continue until 5 p.m. Visit www.owego.org for all things festival or Follow The Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.