Tioga Opportunities, Inc. receives Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation Grant

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a $16,000 grant from the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation. The grant, according to TOI, will be used to aid in continuing to meet the unmet needs of older adults in Tioga County.

TOI would like to thank the Senior Citizens Foundation for their continued support to provide services that make a difference in the lives of many people in the community.

To learn more about Tioga Opportunities, Inc., visit www.tiogaopp.org.