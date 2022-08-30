Athens Senior Citizens holds picnic lunch in August

The Athens Senior Citizens picnic lunch was held Aug. 10 at the Sayre American Legion Post 0283 in Milltown, and under the pavilion. They had 19 seniors, the honorary guest speaker, Tina Pickett, and one guest, Linda Dimon, who joined the group.

Ted Benjamin, president, gave the invocation before they all enjoyed a dish to pass meal. Frank Malone grilled hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the club. Picnic foods included baked beans, salads, watermelon, cottage cheese, chips, and many desserts.

The meeting started at 12:45 with Ginny Malone giving the Secretary and Treasurer reports, which were approved. She got three of the memorial donations made to the Sayre Public library and has four more past members to finish.

Bill Wall, Frank Malone, and Patty Benjamin won door prizes. Mary Shangraw and Yvonne Cornell won the 50-50 prizes. Bill, Mary, and Patty donated their prizes back to the club.

They had one Aug. 10 Birthday, Jerry Keener.

Representative Tina Pickett gave an informative talk of things happening in the area. She was happy with the turnout for her Aug. 5 Expo at the Athens School. Many vendors were on hand to answer questions relating to senior needs.

The new district redrawing of Representative Pickett’s area to serve has changed due to the new census reports. She lost Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties and has less land for Bradford County. She has all of Wyoming County to work with. She spends a lot of her time in her car driving all over her area to serve.

She reminded the seniors that they can register one vehicle for a $10 fee. She urged anyone to purchase Pennsylvania Lottery tickets, as they help out the state. Her office has a veteran representative that comes to her office to help veterans with questions.

You can call her Sayre, Pa. office at (570) 365-3124 to make an appointment. Representative Pickett reminded everyone that their vote counts, and encouraged them to remember to vote.

The meeting ended at 1:45 p.m.

The group’s next meeting will be held on the second Wednesday, Sept. 14, at noon at Fortune Buffet, located on Elmira Street in Sayre. At this meeting they will take a collection for the HEAT program through the BRIDGE organization.

Please RSVP to Ginny at (570) 888-3712 by Sept. 9 so they can get a good count for the reservation.