Chamber of Commerce Membership Drive receives opening boost from M&T Bank

M&T Bank will provide ten new Tioga County Chamber of Commerce members with a one-year community partner membership, according to Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. She additionally noted that the qualifications and goal of the sponsorship are to support women, minority, and LGBTQ+ community business owners.

“We started analyzing our membership database to identify gaps in industries and demographics,” said Henriques in a prepared release, adding, “M&T Bank has supported targeted chamber membership drives for years throughout the state, so it was a good fit to promote their mission and extend our reach.”

Benefits of membership in the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce include marketing, networking, advocacy, and education. In addition, the Chamber has several new events coming up in 2022.

Henriques explained, in the release, that the 18th Annual Golf and Clambake in May is now sold out, an Annual Awards Evening is planned in July, and the Chamber Stakes (horseracing and champagne brunch event) will take place in September.

“We try to provide as much support and assistance as we can for the wonderful businesses and non-profits that make Tioga County and the surrounding area their home,” said Henriques.

For more information about the membership drive, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call (607) 687-2020. They can also be reached by email to info@tiogachamber.com.