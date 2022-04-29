Tioga County Open Door Mission receives grant From Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation

The Tioga County Open Door Mission recently announced they received a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. The Owego, N.Y. based non-profit organization was allocated $14,605 in foundation monies to cover the cost of renovating its newest property, the former Lockwood Methodist Church in Lockwood, N.Y.

The church, now branded as Another Door Opens Church and Community Center, will serve the local population by operating a food pantry, and by offering space in which to hold church services, addiction recovery meetings, social gatherings, community meals, and weddings. Other Tioga County non-profits will also be able to benefit from the location.

Shannon Hilliker, assistant director at the Open Door Mission, states that the feedback from Lockwood residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The community and all of us here at the Mission are excited to be able to make the location a hub for local events in the future,” said Hilliker, adding, “We also plan to offer extended hours for the food pantry as well. We are grateful to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for its support.”

Renovations required at the former church include weatherizing the basement, finishing repairs to the steeple, replacing the floor in the community room, gutter replacement, and painting.

The Tioga County Open Door Mission is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has provided food, clothing, shelter, financial assistance, recovery services, and household items to the needy in Tioga County for over 50 years. Those with emergency needs are served regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, physical ability, or language.

To learn more, you can call their main office at (607) 687-1121.