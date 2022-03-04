Nicholas Hayko graduates from Clarkson University

March 4, 2022

Nicholas John Hayko, of Apalachin, N.Y., received a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor from Clarkson University on Dec. 18, 2021.

With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y. and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. 

