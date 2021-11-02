Tioga County, New York’s Unofficial Election Results

Unofficial election results in Tioga County, New York have arrived, with all of the precincts reporting.

For Highway Superintendent of Tioga County, Michael Roberts, republican, kept the seat he earned in the primary election with 70% of the votes; write-ins, with Republican Jason Weaver running an aggressive campaign, earned the remaining 30% of the votes.

For Town Council, Dean Morgan and Craig Yochum, republicans, kept their seats with each earning approximately 39% of the vote, and challenger Nancy Della Pia, a democrat, saw 21.25% of the votes.

For County Legislator, District 3, Barbara Roberts, republican, won the seat with a little over 76% of the vote to challenger Rich Purtell’s 23.55% of the vote.

For Legislative District 1, Ronald Ciatoli, republican, retained his seat with close to 67% of the vote; challenger Irena Raia, a democrat, earned 33.31% of the votes.

As for Propositions on the ballot, Proposition One was voted down in Tioga County with over 6,000 No votes to just shy over 2,000 Yes votes; Proposition Two received over 4,000 Yes votes with close to 4,000 voting No; and on Proposal Three, over 6,000 voted No, with close to 2,000 voting Yes.

You can view the full results here; https://tiogacountyny.com/media/lf1bpclg/2021-general-election-unofficial-results-final.pdf.

