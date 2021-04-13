Seed Starting Class

Barb Neal, of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, will be online on April 15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to show you the tips and tricks for starting seeds. It is not too late to buy some tomato and pepper seeds and get growing.

Neal will talk about how to plant the seeds, grow them up, harden them off, and provide tips along the way to make sure you are successful. If you have always wanted to start your own seeds, this is your class.

The class will be presented virtually on Zoom, and is free to all. Visit the Events page of the CCE Tioga website, tioga.cce.cornell.edu, to get the link to the presentation. There will be a lot of classes this spring, so be sure to check out the Events page to learn about all the gardening classes and events that will be offered.