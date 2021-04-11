What’s Happening for the week of April 11, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

APRIL 13

Tioga County Fourth Regular Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 16

Camp Ahwaga Fundraiser with Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin.

APRIL 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. They practice social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

The Gibson Corners Cemetery Association will be having their annual cemetery clean up at 10 a.m. Join them in preparing the cemetery for the upcoming mowing season.

The Owego VFW Auxiliary 3rd annual “Matt Howe” Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to noon. Pre-sale tickets are available at the VFW. Call (607) 687-1371 on Monday between noon and 9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. to reserve your tickets while they last.

APRIL 19

Waterman Presents A Book Discussion: “Growing and Propagating Wildflowers of the U.S. and Canada” by William Cullina, 6 p.m., Waterman Center Classroom, 405 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Reservations required, email info@watermancenter.org.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Earth Day Clean Up, 10 a.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 22

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 24

Earth Day Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

APRIL 25

Scalloped Ham and Potato Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Donations appreciated.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

MAY 6

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 8

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd. (in the basement of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church), Apalachin. Residents may come once per month to receive a 3-day supply of food.

MAY 13

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.