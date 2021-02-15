Matters of the heart 

It’s been nearly a year since Tioga County resident Sally Yablonsky lost her mother, Ruth Harrington, to COVID-19. Ruth was Broome County’s second COVID-19 fatality on March 24, 2020.

As Valentine’s Day elicits memories of our loved ones who have passed on, Sally fondly looks back at her mother’s strength, positive spirit, and love of life. She is also thankful that her own broken heart was somewhat healed by giving back to others.

Up until her COVID diagnosis, Ruth, at age 93, was thriving and active in her community. She was still driving, too. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends. Today, Ruth’s spirit remains in the hearts of her two surviving daughters and sons-in-laws, five grandchildren and spouses, and six great-grandchildren.

Ruth’s COVID diagnosis took the family by surprise since it was all so new last March. Sally commented, “My mother was at the top of her game, she always had to be doing something, so she went out on top.”

Sally reflected, “Although, if she was still here with us now, the isolation would have driven her crazy.”

Like many families in similar circumstances, Sally and her family members were unable to spend time with Ruth at the hospital. A nurse at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton called Sally to tell her that she was with Ruth at the time of her passing, and noted that it was very peaceful. Sally is grateful for the kindness of the nurse, and takes comfort in knowing that someone was present during Ruth’s final hours.

In the days that followed, Sally and her son Joe, who had both been in close contact with Ruth, were required to quarantine. This also meant that they needed to be separated from Sally’s husband, Peter.

And again, like many families who lost loved ones to COVID early on, Ruth’s family was unable to plan the funeral they had hoped for. Instead, a small gathering met at Vestal Park Cemetery where Ruth’s ashes, adorned in a lovely black urn that matched the sheen of the gravestone, were buried alongside her husband, Richard. Part of the gathering included Sally and her son, and both of who drove separately and remained in their cars since they were still under quarantine. Joe snapped a poignant photo of his father, from his car window, paying respects at Ruth’s grave.

Ruth’s ashes were laid to rest on March 27, 2020, which is the same day her husband was buried in 2006, and also the date of the couple’s wedding anniversary. Sally carries this forward as a special comfort, and perhaps it’s just ironic, but to her it is deeply meaningful, and also a heartfelt symbol of love.

Today, giving recognition to emergency responders and medical personnel for their contributions and above-and-beyond efforts in supporting the COVID fight has expanded, yet it was a relatively new appreciation when Sally took up her own campaign last March.

Sally’s heart was all in, too, as she is aware of how a community bonds with each other when individuals reach out to one another by giving back, and a trait that complements her role as the Director of Operations at the Tioga Chamber.

Sally organized a GoFundMe in memory of her mother, and where she accepted monetary donations in lieu of flowers or other items to “pay it forward” to the individuals she refers to as the “Frontline Heroes.”

The first recipient was the Vestal Emergency Squad, and who responded to Ruth’s Vestal home last March. Sally then used remaining donations for upwards of 20 or more recipients, many of the occasions lunch and dinner and other food treats to hospital and medical staff, multiple fire department emergency squads, local police and a nursing home, among others, and all within Tioga and Broome Counties.

Sally learned that a portion of the donations was used to pay hotel stays for doctors and nurses, which helped reduce the risk of them taking COVID home to their families.

In total, more than $13,000 was distributed, far beyond her original goal of $500. The GoFundMe donations were finalized last June.

Sally commented, “It felt really good to do that, and it helped heal my heart,” adding, “It was all for the frontline warriors, those people who risk their lives every day.”

As COVID issues continue, it is Sally’s hope that her efforts to give back will inspire others to do the same, and remarked, “People need to take the virus seriously, and remember those who are putting their lives at risk to help others.”