Future of Candor Emergency Squad on the table

The Candor Emergency Squad (Candor EMS), a steadfast organization in Tioga County for 57 years, is seeking help from the public to sustain their critical services. The group has also reached out to the Town for support.

A public meeting was held on Jan. 14 at the Candor High School Auditorium, along with a connected Zoom meeting.

The goal of the meeting was to educate the community about the ambulance service overall, as well as the advantage of bringing on paid EMTs, advanced life support providers, and paramedics. Billing practices and future planning was also reviewed.

A not-for-profit 501(c)(3), Candor EMS provides emergency medical care to Candor and surrounding communities and has, to date, operated entirely on fundraising, donations, billing and grants. They are a separate entity from other emergency services.

Kelly Starkweather, captain of the squad, remarked prior to the meeting, “Up until now, we have not had to reach out to the public, and this is also the first year that we are asking for financial support from the Town.”

A slide presentation at the meeting covered various points. In the last 18 months, volunteerism has declined, with COVID-19 being a major factor. According to Starkweather, four active members have been unable to participate due to health concerns and by the advice of their physicians. Volunteer squad members also juggle personal responsibilities, such as jobs and families.

Candor EMS, covered as many as 600 calls annually over the past ten years. They were not able to respond to about 100 calls between the period January to September of 2020 because they did not have the volunteer staff.

To accommodate the same level of service, the group hired out medics and drivers to respond to those emergencies, which has resulted in a significant financial burden. Given these expenses, Candor EMS expects that by September 2021, they could be out of service.

Starkweather noted that response time is critical in an emergency, and at least on two different occasions last summer, wait times were upwards of one hour and 40 minutes until an available ambulance, outside of the area, was able to get to Candor. Every call is different, Starkweather said, however wait times on most occasions can be an extra 30 minutes or more, and depending, again, on the ambulance available.

Candor EMS approached the Town, and they agreed to help out in 2022. Candor EMS is now faced with finding creative ways to get through 2021.

William Strosahl, Candor Town Supervisor, was present at the meeting and indicated that the reason the Town Board cannot support Candor EMS immediately is due to the fact that 2021 taxes have already been done. Strosahl shared that the Town Board will review this year’s budget to determine if there is any amount of money that could help the squad come September.

Strosahl expects to arrange several public meetings later this year regarding an ambulance contract with the Town. This, in turn, based on a proposed 2022 ambulance budget, and as presented at the meeting, could potentially result in $1.73 per $1,000 appraised value for taxpayers. However, this will be reviewed in more detail later in the year with open meetings scheduled for public opinion.

Candor EMS has otherwise been working diligently to acquire funds to carry them through 2021. Noted at the meeting were eight or more grants that they have applied for. In addition, a GoFundMe account was recently set up to collect funds for the squad, with a target amount set at $250,000. They are also prepared to utilize funds originally set aside to replace aging ambulances, if necessary. Mortgaging the property was also mentioned, although that is not a favored option.

Individuals interested in joining the crew as an EMT or driver should call the Candor EMS office at (607) 659-5529 for information.

Community members who were unable to attend the Jan. 14 meeting can email any of the following for information: captain@candorems.org, director@candorems.org, or office@candorems.org.

To donate to the Candor EMS GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/new-ambulance-fund-drive?qid=fc0687fd5381c8fc46b4bba34e62d15f.