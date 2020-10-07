Remembering a beloved pastor  

The Rev. G. Terry Steenburg of Binghamton, and long-time pastor at the Historic First Baptist Church of Owego, passed away on Sept. 27.

A native of Vestal, N.Y., Rev. Steenburg served as Senior Pastor at the Owego Baptist Church for 11 years beginning in 2003. More recently, he was a pastor at Mountain Chapel in Owego and formerly the Central Baptist Church in Greene, N.Y.

Fondly known as “Pastor Terry,” Rev. Steenburg stayed connected to the Owego community and beyond. His service featured decades of weddings, funerals, baptisms and more.

Pastor Norm Reeder, Jr., of the Central Baptist Church in Greene, N.Y., remarked that many would miss Rev. Steenburg.

Pastor Reeder commented, “I am deeply saddened. Pastor Terry was more than just a friend; he was a partner in ministry. I was saved in Terry’s church, baptized by him, guided through seminary and served as his assistant pastor. He also sowed the seeds for myself and two others to go into ministry,” adding, “Without God and Terry, there would be no Pastor Norm.”

Pastor Norm described Pastor Terry as, “A very welcoming man who had a heart bigger than him,” and in addition shared that he gave back much love and community service.

Rev. Steenburg graduated from Vestal High School, Texas Christian University and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and ministered in the Philadelphia region for 36 years. He served in several pastoral roles, such as past chaplain of the Veterans of Modern Warfare and ministered at the Tioga County Jail and Allied Christians of Tioga, among others, and was an Executive Director of a Rescue Mission, a broadcaster and an evangelist. Most recently, he was involved in the Ladies HOPE Teen Challenge.

Rev. Steenburg was also an author and founder of the non-profit, He’s Alive Ministries. He served on numerous ministry boards and was involved in the Billy Graham and Franklin Graham Evangelistic Association. He served as Missions Chair of the Broome-Tioga Baptist Association and was a past president of the Owego Rotary Club.

In addition, Pastor Terry shared God’s Word all over the world via radio and in person, and traveled on missions to Africa and elsewhere.

A longtime participant at veterans’ ceremonies, Rev. Steenburg was a familiar and comforting voice at Tioga County’s annual Wreaths Across America remembrance, where he blessed the wreaths and offered the invocation and benediction.

Memorial Day Chairman, Jim Raftis, Sr., commented that Rev. Steenburg was a key supporter of the Wreaths Across America mission, and reached out to other church pastors in Tioga County to remember the fallen in worship services.

Raftis remarked, “Pastor Terry personally visited small cemeteries around Tioga County to make sure a fallen hero was not missed.”

Rev. Steenburg’s father, George H., was a WWII Purple Heart Recipient who served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. Pastor Terry often visited his father’s grave in Texas to lay a wreath in his memory.

Rich Saxton, moderator and chairperson of the Board of Managers at the First Baptist Church in Owego, remarked, “During his tenure, Pastor Steenburg provided spiritual leadership and had a number of accomplishments in and outside of the church.”

Saxton cited that Pastor Steenburg brought the activity, Operation Christmas Child, to the church; was a planner for the CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Program) Walk; a representative on the planning board for the Spiedie Fest Hope Tent; he hosted Franklin Graham’s counselor classes at the church; and was an organizer and speaker at the Owego Tent Revivals, just to name a few.

In addition, Saxton commented that Pastor Terry made considerable contributions as the church recovered from the 2011 flood, a five-year journey that included clean up and renovations at the church and Spot building.

Pastor Norm mentioned that Pastor Terry had other talents, too, such as playing the trumpet. On the Richards Funeral Home Guest Book, it was shared that Pastor Terry also had a remarkable singing voice.

A period of public visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Baptist Church in Vestal, N.Y., and will be followed by a private family service. You can find a full obituary at www.richardsfh.com.