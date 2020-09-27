Tioga County Brief

With area schools in full swing and fall activities taking place, Tioga County’s Public Health Department continues to monitor COVID cases through testing and tracing.

As of Friday morning, the Tioga County recorded the following statistics: seven active cases, there are 101 Individuals in mandatory quarantine, 203 have recovered, and there have been 235 confirmed cases, to date, and 25 fatalities.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.